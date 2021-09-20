It’s a wet start to the week in Cobb, but impacts from the soggy weather likely won’t rise to the level of flooding the county saw two weeks ago, according to forecasters.
Forecasts for the metro Atlanta area including Cobb County call for rain through Wednesday before clearing up beginning late Wednesday or early Thursday, and rainfall will likely total about 2 inches with locally higher amounts, according to Ty Vaughn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City office.
As of Monday afternoon, county officials reported Cobb Department of Transportation crews had handled seven reports of roadways flooding and cleared one tree that had fallen on Dunn Parkway in Mableton. County officials said they’ll continue to monitor weather conditions and send crews to problem areas as needed.
In early September, a severe thunderstorm system parked itself over portions of the metro Atlanta area, including Cobb, and dumped up to 6 inches mostly in east Cobb and Marietta. The storm led to widespread flash flooding, collapsed roadways, damage to vehicles and in some cases damage to homes and public facilities in Cobb and Marietta.
Vaughn said this week’s rain, which isn’t tied to any major storms, isn’t likely to cause much more than flooding in yards or on roadways. He did warn, however, against driving through any roadways that appear flooded.
“It’s tough to tell what kind of depth that water is on the road, so any time anybody sees water on the road they should definitely approach it with extreme caution,” he said. “Avoid driving through it when possible.”
The NWS issued a flash flood watch for Cobb County through 8 a.m. on Tuesday, and the agency said that weather advisory could be extended.
The good news after all the gray skies, said Vaughn, is that a cold front will move in Wednesday or Thursday, pushing the rain out, clearing the rain clouds and providing mild, sunny weather leading into the weekend.
According to Accuweather forecasts, a high of 81 is expected on Tuesday with possibility for scattered thunderstorms. Wednesday also brings a chance for thunderstorms and a high of 75.
Thursday’s forecast calls for temperatures in the upper 60s and sunny skies, and Friday is expected to be in the low-to-mid 70s also with clear, sunny skies.
