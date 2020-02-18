ACWORTH — Jeff Farris and his dog Annie took shelter under a pavilion at Cauble Park as rain fell over Lake Acworth, just feet away, on Tuesday afternoon.
Levels are up slightly with the recent bouts of rain, but Farris said in his 20 years living across the parking lot from the lake, he's seen worse. Once several years ago, he said, the water came all the way up to his mailbox, submerging some of the park's pavilions up to their roofs.
"You could only see the top two, maybe three feet of them. That was incredible," he said as he waited out the rain to return to his home from Annie's potty break.
Lake Allatoona was up about 9 feet higher than its normal pool of 840 feet above sea level on Tuesday afternoon, according to James Albright, Acworth's director of parks, recreation and community resources.
At 848 feet, Allatoona's levels match Lake Acworth's normal pool, and the two lakes rise together past the dam dividing them, he said.
Albright said with more rain expected, both lakes could rise a few feet more. But, he added, the Army Corps of Engineers, which monitors and maintains the lakes' water levels, drains the lakes in the off-season to make room for rainy seasons like this.
Albright said the elevated levels aren't concerning yet, but it has been a surprise to see how quickly levels have risen with the recent rains. According to data from the Army Corps of Engineers, Lake Allatoona has risen 22 feet over the last two weeks.
While last year shows a similar spike from mid-February into early March, earlier years show more gradual gains from January to about May, when levels plateaued at about 840 feet, and then gradually sloped back down in the off-season beginning in September.
"Last year was kind of a strange year, and this year has proven to be kind of a unique year in terms of how quickly we've had the lake go up," Albright said.
Forecasters with AccuWeather and the National Weather Service say the wetter-than-normal weather pattern that has drenched the ground across much of the Southeast, including the metro Atlanta area, is expected to continue through Thursday, bringing with it the risk of localized flash flooding.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Cobb County and surrounding areas through Wednesday afternoon.
"It's pretty good rainfall," said Dave Nadler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Peachtree City branch. He said the metro area will likely see up to 2 inches of rain, with local areas reaching up to 3 inches.
Nadler said the most flood-prone areas will be around creeks, streams and rivers or in low-lying urban areas where there isn't as much natural surface to absorb the rainfall. But, he said, flood risk will be more widespread with this bout of rain, since the ground across the Southeast is already so saturated.
"A lot of the (rain) is just running off immediately, so flood potential is pretty high," he said.
Crews with Cobb County are prepared to respond to localized flooding over the next few days, according to county spokesman Ross Cavitt.
He said the county is ready for up to 4 inches of rain, though some models have shown less. He said a five-person crew is manning a vacuum truck to clear clogged drains or pipes, and more heavy equipment or barricades are available if necessary.
So far, there have been no rain-related closures, he said.
Cavitt said crews are paying special attention to the usual problem areas, which include Columns Drive, along the Chattahoochee River; Keheley Road at Eula Drive, about a third of a mile north of East Cobb Baptist Church; Paces Ferry Drive in Vinings along the Chattahoochee; and Jim Owens Road between Kennesaw and Acworth and just south of U.S. Highway 41.
Nadler said Wednesday is expected to be mostly dry during the day, with rain coming in the evening and into Thursday morning. Colder temperatures are expected to sneak in as the rain leaves the region Thursday night and into Friday morning, he said.
AccuWeather forecasts show clouds clearing and chance of rain dropping to nearly zero on Friday and into the weekend.
Wednesday's highs could reach about 70 before the chill is expected to bring them back to the upper 40s on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly to the low- to mid-50s into the weekend.
