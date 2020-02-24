Cobb's dreary weather is expected to dry up toward the end of the work week, and there's a small chance Saturday could see a little snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Laura Belanger said Cobb was expected to get about an inch of rain Monday, enough to make stepping outside a drag, but not enough to pose a risk of serious flooding outside of isolated, low-lying areas.
“Because of the nature of the rainfall, we're not expecting quick bursts of an inch or more, there's no major thunderstorm activity that would dump a lot of rain. … Especially with the dry weather we've had the last last two, two and a half days, we should be able to manage this okay,” she said.
The rain is expected to continue early Tuesday morning but fade away as the sun comes up, leaving mostly cloudy skies over a dry metro Atlanta.
The sun will peek out on Wednesday, leading to a mostly sunny Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to high 40s.
More clouds could come in Friday night, potentially dusting Cobb with a little snow, Belanger said.
“It's a very low confidence event right now, something we're still watching, but Friday night into Saturday, there is about a 20% chance of precipitation, but because of how our temperatures are shaping up … it's possible we could see some rain mixed with some snow. Right now we're not anticipating any accumulation, but it's definitely something we'll continue to watch,” she said.
