MARIETTA — Ninety kindergarten students at West Side Elementary School performed in the school’s annual Thanksgiving program to hundreds of parents directed by teacher Sarah Pulley. The program featured Thanksgiving songs, poems, and a retelling of the first Thanksgiving. Students were featured as Pilgrims, members of the Wampanoag, as corn and turkeys, wearing costumes each student created in class.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.