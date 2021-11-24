Nolan Jane O’Kelley, dressed in a turkey costume, smiles at her parents during West Side Elementary School’s Thanskgiving play, performed outside the school for parents, friends and teachers before the holiday break. The play featured 100 students from the school’s classes.
Kindergarten students Kyrie Robinson, Scarlet Pike and Tate Hunter dress as corn for West Side Elementary School’s Thanksgiving play, performed for parents and teachers on the playground last week before the school's holiday break.
Students Lilliana Sirls and Julia Martinez presented as Pilgrim wives for West Side Elementary School's Thanskgiving play, performed for parents and friends before the holiday break.
Robin Rayne
Sila Padur and Barrett Wagoner portray Pilgrims for West Side Elementary School’s Thanksgiving play for parents and friends before school was out for the holiday week.
Robin Rayne
Robin Rayne
MARIETTA — Ninety kindergarten students at West Side Elementary School performed in the school’s annual Thanksgiving program to hundreds of parents directed by teacher Sarah Pulley. The program featured Thanksgiving songs, poems, and a retelling of the first Thanksgiving. Students were featured as Pilgrims, members of the Wampanoag, as corn and turkeys, wearing costumes each student created in class.
