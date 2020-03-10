The West Cobb Library near Kennesaw and Acworth is closed for deep cleaning after a worker there discovered they might have been exposed to a coronavirus patient, the county confirmed Monday afternoon.
The library, on Dennis Kemp Lane near the intersection of Stilesboro and Mars Hill roads, was closed Tuesday for deep cleaning, Cobb Communications Director Ross Cavitt said in a press release, adding it’s not known how long the cleaning will take.
“The library system closed the West Cobb Library Tuesday for deep cleaning after discovering a worker had a possible exposure to a COVID-19 patient,” Cavitt said in the release. “The worker has not been diagnosed with the virus but under an abundance of caution the worker was sent home and a cleaning company has been contracted to work on the facility.”
As a result, the county canceled an open house for the public to learn about plans for a possible new Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), planned to be held at the library Wednesday.
The SPLOST open house in Acworth Tuesday night, at the Acworth Community Center, will go ahead as planned, the county advised.
“In addition, county staff has been enacting pro-active cleaning and sanitizing measures at other county facilities and the county has established a task force to deal with other issues surrounding this virus and its effect on county operations,” Cavitt stated.
Already one Cobb resident has been confirmed to have coronavirus and confirmation is pending for another three.
An Acworth child care center also closed Tuesday and Wednesday for deep cleaning after a teacher tested positive for the virus.
Coronavirus and how it’s being handled in the county was discussed at the Cobb Board of Commissioners meeting in Marietta Tuesday morning.
Randy Crider, Cobb’s interim director of public safety, said the county is working on policies that would mitigate any potential disruption of county operations or services.
Such policies include assuming the cost of employees’ travel to events that have been cancelled or that an employee decides not to attend; flexible leave for those who have to stay home to care for sick family members or children should schools and daycare facilities close; and compensation for those who cannot work because of a countywide shutdown.
Crider said the county hopes to have the policies finalized by Friday and will seek commissioners’ approval if necessary.
County Chairman Mike Boyce said the 34 Georgians and other Southeast residents due to be quarantined at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta would likely fly into the base Tuesday afternoon.
The quarantined residents are not known to have coronavirus, but were passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship on which 21 people were confirmed to have it.
“They'll be in a containment area, they'll be completely sealed off from anybody except for appropriate designated personnel,” Boyce said at the commissioners’ meeting.
He said the quarantine will last two weeks and be handled by the state department of health and human services.
“We're working real hard right now to get HHS to have a communications team come out and start speaking to the public to tell you what's going on inside this containment area,” Boyce said, urging people with questions to contact the county. “We have the answers but we can't possibly touch everybody out there, so we really want to emphasize, please Cobb give us a call if you have any concerns about this. If we don't have the answer right away, we'll get you the answer and get back to you.”
