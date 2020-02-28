WEST COBB — Jack Gillis' parents, Jeff and Sara Gillis, describe their son as witty, smart, full of life and caring.
"He's got a great personality," said Jeff Gillis. "He's just a joy to be around."
But there's something else that makes Jack special: His birthday only comes once every four years.
Jack and his parents say the Due West Elementary School second grader gets teased by friends and family members a bit about only turning 2 this year —since Feb. 29 has only come twice since he's been born — but he takes it well, and it's all in good fun.
The last time the MDJ caught up with Jack and his family, Jack was 4 — or maybe 1, depending on how you look at it.
In 2016, the MDJ reported Jack celebrated his birthday with friends at BounceU, an indoor bounce house and then had plans for a visit to Chuck E. Cheese.
And true to their word last leap year, Jeff and Sara will again be celebrating with a blowout birthday party.
This year, Jack and his friends will get a visit from the GameTruck, essentially a mobile video game room with room for as many as 16 to 20 gamers that can be driven directly to the party location.
"My friends from school are coming," said the second grader, whose favorite activities include soccer, video games, building with Legos, reading and, in his own words, "throwing things."
Jeff Gillis says he and his wife are still considering that a car could be the big-ticket birthday item on Feb. 29, 2028.
"But I don't know. Some teenagers don't want to drive," Jeff Gillis said.
Jack said he likes having a Feb. 29 birthday because it gives him another day to spend time with his family, and of course, "I get lots of presents."
As far as whether the family celebrates on Feb. 28 or March 1 when it's not a leap year, Jack's parents say they always do little things for him throughout the week, and his party date depends on what day of the week the two dates fall.
Sara and Jeff Gillis say they remember being at the hospital as they prepared to welcome Jack into the world on Feb. 29, 2012. Some other parents, they said, either scheduled cesarean sections or tried to hold on through labor to avoid giving birth on a leap day.
"I was like, whatever happens, happens," Sara Gillis said, with a chuckle. The couple's bouncing baby boy was born at 4 a.m. "It was God's plan and Jack's plan."
For their part, the parents say they have fun with Jack's once-every-four-years birthday.
"I love telling people the story that he's a leap day baby and seeing the look on their face, and the bewilderment and not really understating at first," Sara Gillis said.
Jeff Gillis said he gets questions about how he's able to fill out online forms. He said he remembers a time that there was no option to select Feb. 29 on some drop-down boxes online, but it's never been a problem since Jack has been alive.
The parents lovingly refer to him as their "leapster," a common title given to those with the unique Feb. 29 birthday, according to the Honor Society of Leap Year Day Babies and other online groups organized by fellow leap year birthday-sharers.
As of Friday, the Honor Society of Leap Year Day Babies Facebook group included more than 2,500 members from all over the U.S. and countries as near as Canada and as far as Australia and Indonesia.
On the social media group, you'll find posted photos of birthday selfies and celebrations from all over the states and the globe. Administrators urge, "Please keep posts Leap Year Day related."
Many posts are aptly frog-themed — frog cupcakes, T-shirts and memes circulate the week of Feb. 29. And as expected, there are plenty of jokes about how old each person is really turning.
