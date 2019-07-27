WEST COBB — The worshipers at Burnt Hickory Baptist Church in west Cobb are saying goodbye to Pastor Mike and hello to Pastor Matt.
Matt Petty, longtime student pastor at Burnt Hickory, officially took over as head pastor last Sunday. His first Sunday sermon as head pastor is scheduled for Aug. 4. He takes over for Pastor Mike Stephens, who retired in May after 32 years with the church.
Burnt Hickory was founded in 1973 with seven families, and it now has an average weekly attendance of over 2,300, according to its website.
Petty grew up in Cobb, graduating from McEachern High School. He is married to his college sweetheart, Melissa, and they have two sons, Blake and Dalton.
Matt Petty is not the first in his family to join the ministry. Both his grandparents were ministers, as were a couple uncles.
Some of his family members gathered at the church last Sunday to celebrate the new head pastor.
“I’m just as proud as I can be,” said grandfather Murphy Petty, who was previously pastor at Concord Baptist Church in Mableton. “He was youth pastor here for 18 years with the previous pastor. Matt worked under his ministry for 18 years, and after he retired, of course, the church formed a search committee for a new pastor, and it went to Matt.”
Murphy Petty said the entire church membership held a vote to select Petty.
The pastor’s padre, David Petty, said it came as no surprise when Matt Petty took his first job in the ministry at a small church in Carrollton, where he was studying business finance at the University of West Georgia.
“He was very involved all throughout his childhood years and teenage years, very involved, and I guess probably in high school was when it really looked like he had the calling to move this way,” David Petty said. “And certainly in his college years, he began his ministry.”
His first church job was leading Wednesday Bible study for students and helping out with various tasks throughout the week. Pastor Matt said he was majoring in business finance at the time and had no intention of becoming a man of the cloth.
“I wanted to be the guy that would go into the business world, make tons of money and support the local church, from a corporate end, but also be a leader in the church,” he said. “Both my grandfathers were pastors growing up, and I kind of saw some things that church is a tough life sometimes for your family. And I wasn’t really sold at that time that that’s what I needed to do, but God just changed it.”
He said he knows almost the precise moment when he heard his calling.
“I was counseling an eighth grade boy at a summer camp while I was doing that job, and he looked at me in the eyes and said, ‘I’m just tired of running from God, I know what I need to do. I’m going to do it,’” Petty said. “And it was almost that day, as if God just spoke and said, ‘Matt, you know who I’ve made you to be. Just walk into it.’ And so I did. And so I graduated with a business finance degree, one of the tougher degrees that are out there, walked straight into that church, they hired me full-time.”
He worked full-time in Carrollton for about a year and a half before Pastor Mike Stephens invited him to lead the students at Burnt Hickory.
“This community is home for me, I went to McEachern High School, and my parents lived in this community,” he said. “And I said, ‘Well, let us think about it.’ Melissa and I were married at the time. And it was just right, and we knew it was right, and the church said, ‘Come on, let’s do it.’ And so we did.”
Petty said when he first came on, he was the only staff member fully dedicated to youth, but as the church has grown, he became the head of a student ministry team that includes age groups for middle school, high school and college.
“This year’s senior class that just graduated was born the year I came to this church,” he said. “So I’ve literally seen a generation of students come through the student ministry here at Burnt Hickory, and now I get to continue with them being their senior pastor.”
Petty said he may use different language when preaching to adults than to children, but he said the overall message is always the same. He also said much will stay the same with the church when he takes over.
“To be honest, we’re not looking to make a lot of changes, because God has made an incredibly healthy place here in this community,” he said. “So I can’t even name any big sweeping changes that need to happen here. Because we’re in a good place.”
He did say he wants to use his experience pastoring to young people to make sure Burnt Hickory is a place for people of all ages.
“We want to be a multi-generational church in this community … this church is not just running after one sliver of our culture, we want to reach people from birth, through the senior citizens that are out there,” he said. “And we want to be a church that loves people, every generation while helping them meet the Lord and helping them worship the Lord in whatever venue that they can.”
Petty said he likes to use an app called Evernote to keep track of sermon ideas, and his Bible is full of bookmarks, dog-eared pages and notes in the margin. When he spoke to the MDJ, he was working on a sermon about the Israelites crossing the River Jordan, led by Moses’ protégé, Joshua.
“My mind now is on what the scripture gives us, the children of Israel, crossing the Jordan River into a new promise with a new leader,” he said. “And so we’re going to look at how God has been faithful to us in the past, how he is entrusting this moment to us as an incredibly joyous time, and how he is preparing us for the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.