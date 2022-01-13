On the edge of Smyrna and across the way from the home of the Atlanta Braves, a local restaurant has passed a milestone few have been able to celebrate in the modern age: Doc's Food & Spirits recently celebrated its 40th anniversary in December.
Often touted as a real-life version of "Cheers," by regulars and staffers alike, if there's a bar where "everyone knows your name," in Smyrna, chances are it's Doc's. Ellen Thompson, who took ownership of Doc's 17 years ago, said she's traveled the world and run into people who've frequented her bar.
"I guess that’s what happens when you’ve been here for 40 years," she said.
Inside the restaurant, patrons are greeted with memories and mementos, including a photo and baseball from when Thompson threw the first pitch at Truist Park. In the back are pictures from the restaurant's 10th, 20th and 30th anniversary celebration. The walls are adorned with the guitars of legendary country music stars ranging from Kenny Chesney to Luke Bryan, alongside photos of the celebrities who walk in the door to market their latest brand of liquor — Dan Aykroyd and P. Diddy, to name a few. Doc's is home for the start of many musicians early on in their career, including Zac Brown from Zac Brown Band. Smokers can enjoy a drag at the bar, but cigars and Swisher Sweets are banned.
The carpet and traditional lighting fixtures might look straight out of 1982, but everything is brand new and refurbished. It's an intentional decision on behalf of Thompson, who promised the previous owners to always "keep Doc's Doc's."
"Everything Doc's can have is brand new, but you couldn’t tell it if you walked in today," she said. "A lot of people who haven’t been here in 20 years, they walk in and they go, 'I'm home.' And that’s exactly what Jimmy wanted me to do and that’s exactly what I’ve done."
Doc's has withstood not only the test of time, but a fire, new ownership, a pandemic and at least three recessions. The bar and restaurant garners its name from when original owners Jimmy and Barbara Brenner bought the restaurant with a silent partner, a doctor in the community, Thompson said. After Doc's suffered a fire in 1986, Thompson said the couple bought out the doctor's share, and ended up opening a second location, Doc's Corner, in Atlanta and Doc's Liquor Store in Smyrna. Doc's Corner has since closed and the liquor store is now Smyrna Liquors.
Thompson's story with Doc's began as a book keeper, waitress and manager for the Brenners in her twenties. In addition to her roles at Doc's, Thompson also drove a school bus for 20 years. The self-professed workaholic said she left home at 16 years old and moved in with a coworker to make her shifts at the Magic Pan crepe store at Cumberland Mall easier, with the promise to her father that if she went out on her own, she would graduate high school and wouldn't return to live at home.
"I did and guess what, out of my siblings, I'm the only one that never went home. I graduated and here I am," she said.
When Jimmy Brenner was involved in a car accident and suffered a stroke, the couple decided to retire in Destin and approached Thompson to take over, she said.
"They have no children and Doc's was their baby, and so they wanted Doc’s to stay Doc’s," she said. "Well, who better to sell it to? And luckily I learned from the best, which was him and my dad is a huge business owner. I had paid off my house, my kid graduated from UGA and I had perfect credit. So Barbara and Jimmy came to me and I bought Doc’s."
Thompson said she couldn't have done it without the help of her ex-husband, who worked with her for 16 years as the general manager at Doc's and retired the last week of December.
"So I’ve been extremely blessed," she said. "Yes, I did buy Doc’s 17 years ago, but I had him and with one goal. I mean, everything goes to our kid and my main focus this whole time was, keep Doc's Doc's."
The regulars and staff, who have the luxury to retire working for Doc's with a matching 401K, can attest that the restaurant has stayed the same.
"You meet all your friends here," Tammi Treadwell, a regular of 15 years, said. "The people are amazing. I've met the most amazing people in here from all over the world, literally. They always come back, we always see them again. I have lifelong friends here."
LaWanda Womble, a 13-year regular whose go-to drink is a Texas Margarita, said Doc's serves "the best drinks this side of the Mississippi line."
"The staff is always wonderful," she said. "They're always friendly. Everyone knows your name."
Thanks to The Battery Atlanta and recent World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves, Doc's has started entertaining a new, younger clientele in recent years, Thompson said. But the regulars keep coming back.
"Once here, they’re forever here," she said.
Ask her about the key to Doc's success and Thompson will tell you that despite the changes over the last 40 years in the world, the goal is to keep the status quo.
"First of all, you don’t change," she said. "You keep everything the same. You keep your dress codes the same, you keep the music the same. You don’t change with your surroundings. What worked for all these years, you stick with it, because people want that. You don't change with the times."
If there's one thing Thompson said she wishes she could tell the mom and pops surrounding her about living through hard times, it's to ride it out. After not receiving the first round of PPP loans during the pandemic, Thompson said she was able to take care of her staff thanks to the generosity of her loyal customers.
"Doc’s customers are absolutely the best in the history of customers," she said. "Each one of them came in and ordered whatever they could order, tipped hundreds of dollars to whoever was there that day and for that few weeks when the governor was trying to open everything, my customers rocked it."
Thompson said she was able to secure a PPP loan in the second round.
"Of course the PPP loan payed them their salaries and everything, but it was my customers were the ones who went over and above and tipped them and took care of them and got them through this," she said.
Thompson said she hopes she can one day pass the torch to her staff, as it was done for her, when she decides to retire. Her dream is for them to run Doc's, as she has.
"I am going to run Doc's as long as I'm able, and I've got great people," she said. "I don't see anything slowing us down. We've been thrown almost anything you can throw at us and with the backing that we have from Smyrna, our governor, our customers, our staff, I don't see anything stopping Doc's. I just don't see it."
