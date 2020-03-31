In times like these, the good in people shines.
Tuesday, March 31
Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton announced the Support Smyrna initiative on Monday, March 30 in a Positive Announcements message to the Smyrna community with a call to help those in need and Smyrna responded resolutely.
“The call to action resulted in over 150 donations and $7,000 raised in five hours through the www.SupportSmyrna.org website that will provide groceries for Smyrna residents and families in need. We also raised $5,000 for hot meals delivery in a City partnership with Atkins Park and Tillman House. Beginning Friday, 100 meals will be delivered daily for at least the month of April. The generosity is humbling and uplifting. As of 9:30 a.m. (Tuesday), over $10,000 in 175 individual donations and another $1,500 in business donations equaling at least $11,500 has been raised, all in less than a day,” Norton said.
For more information, visit SupportSmyrna.org.
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite will have a blood drive on April 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Auditorium & Administration Lobby. Participants can register at donors.lifesouth.org or show up.
Monday, March 30
Eastside Baptist Church’s Mosaic Church Campus on Austell Road has volunteers sorting and packing food for distribution to those in need in their surrounding community of eastern South Cobb, South Marietta and Fair Oaks.
About 80-90% of Mosaic’s neighbors have been affected by the school closings, which have created a major absence of food for many families.
Under the leadership of Campus Pastor Adrian Coetzer, Eastside’s Mosaic Church has coordinated efforts with Storehouse Ministries, Fair Oaks Elementary, Cobb Family Resources, Eastside’s Lower Roswell Campus and Johnson Ferry Baptist Church to meet these needs.
“Since the onset of the Coronavirus, 900-plus boxes of food have been placed into the hands of our neighbors. We want Mosaic Church to be in the center of life in our community," Coetzer said. “The Bible tells us to feed those who are hungry so we gladly serve our community during this difficult time.”
Coetzer invites those in need of food to come by the Mosaic Campus on Tuesday or Thursday between 1 and 4 p.m. to receive a food box. Morning pick-up is by appointment only.
For more information, email info@mosaicmarietta.org or call 770-427-0442.
Since 1915, Kiwanis has empowered youth to be confident, capable, and compassionate leaders in their communities.
The K-Kids Service Leadership Program at the Marietta Center for Advanced Academics under the direction of faculty advisor John Creger is clearly making a difference to the residents at Walton on Henderson Street. The K-Kids are working on writing letters that will be sent electronically to the community liaison who in turn will share with the residents.
Walton on Henderson Street is the same facility that the MCAA K-Kids students have visited for the past two years during holiday time. There are more details posted in a video on the school website at https://www.marietta-city.org/Page/2834.
There is also a community service mask sewing project being led by Paula Alexander and her Sunday School class at First United Methodist Church. For more information, contact Alexander at psa2556@gmail.com or 1-850-803-8377.
- Debbie McCracken, president 2019-2020, Kiwanis International-Marietta
Friday, March 27
On March 22, our Records Clerk Dori Askew decided to do her part to help her co-workers.
Dori, who has a passion for the needle and thread, decided she would make masks for the officers of the Acworth Police Department.
As we take on the coronavirus crisis, Dori took to her sewing machine. She knew there was a shortage of masks and wanted to do what she could to help her local law enforcement officers. As she prepared her materials, Dori realized she needed some elastic.
She went out to purchase some elastic and could not find any. Dori being the creative person that she is, saw elastic hair ties. She purchased a few packs
and went home and began sewing with material that she already had at home.
Dori made masks in the dimensions of 12x6 which are about the size of a surgical mask. She also made 6x10 masks that can be worn over the N95 masks if needed.
Dori has made enough masks for each officer at the Acworth Police Department. We are thankful to have a person of her character as a member of this Blue family.
-Cpl. Youlanda D. McIntosh, Acworth Police Department
The Poke Company, 789 Church Street NE in Marietta, which is temporarily closed due to COVID-19 delivered 80 bowls on Wednesday to the ER Department of Kennestone Hospital.
Instead of throwing away the fresh food they serve, the restaurant decided to give back to the medical staff and the community that has supported them since opening two months ago.
The effort was coordinated by their landlord, Michael Sunshine with BAMM Real Estate, who wanted to throw a lunch and cheer session for the doctors and nurses of the ER.
Renee Button, the general manager of McAlister's Deli, also donated food.
Thank you to Grandview 7th Day Adventist Church and Destiny World Church for hosting the mobile food pantry at the Thrive Resource Center in Kingsley Village Apartments and Azure Apartments located on Riverside Parkway located in unincorporated Austell. There were a combined 150 bags/boxes given to families.
A special thank you to Marcia Fisher of Grandview 7th Day Adventist Church; Yolonda Walker of Destiny World Church; DeBorah Johnson of the Austell Community Taskforce; Cynthia Johnson of We are 1; and site coordinator Monica Evette DeLancy of Thrive Resource Center.
Grandview 7th Day Adventist Church, 750 Lansky Werber Road SW in Austell, will also do a food distribution at their church on Sunday from 2:30 to 5 p.m. or until supplies run out.
-Thrive Resource Center
While employees from Georgia Power in metro Atlanta have been unable to complete hands-on volunteer projects due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are supporting their neighbors by providing monetary donations to the Atlanta Community Food Bank's COVID-19 Fund.
The donations will be used to provide meals to help those families struggling to put food on the table due to the closing of schools and businesses. To date, the employees have raised over $3,300.
Citizens of Georgia Power is the employee volunteer arm of Georgia Power Company with 42 chapters statewide and over 3,400 members, consisting of employees and spouses.
Thursday, March 26
Marietta City Councilman Johnny Walker and two close friends, Mark Mozley and Hal Vaughn, are going to kick off the "MUST Ministries Food-Raiser Challenge" Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. at the MUST Donation Center, 1280 Field Parkway in Marietta.
Marietta-based MUST Ministries is in desperate need of food supplies for at-risk students and families who don't have enough food due to the school closings because of the COVID-19 virus. The challenge is for people tagged on Facebook to donate a box of food or $35 and tag others.
To give financially, visit mustministries.org/give-help. To sign up as a volunteer, visit mustministries.org.
The YMCA of Metro Atlanta is offering hunger relief to Cobb County families amid school closures during the coronavirus outbreak through two targeted programs.
The Northeast Cobb Y is a delivery site for the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Every Wednesday, 10 pallets of food ordered by Marietta City Schools is delivered to the Y branch and volunteers make 250 bags. Marietta Schools then picks up these bags on Monday and Tuesday to deliver to school district families with their lunch.
Cobb YMCAs are also taking the donations that Mt. Paran North Church receives along with online donations through Amazon Smile and putting together food bags to deliver to nearby hotels and apartment complexes in Cobb County that are not being served. Locations include Green Roof Inn, Superior Creek Lodge, Woodlands of Kennesaw, InTown KSU and InTown Marietta.
Wednesday, March 25
NW Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity found a pallet of more than 1,000 N95 masks in their warehouse and have donated them to the Cobb & Douglas Public Health to help with their shortages.
Starbucks announced that they will be giving free tall brewed coffee, hot or iced, to first responders and healthcare workers from now until May 3. Customers should check with their location to see if they are participating in the offer.
Georgia Natural Gas Foundation has committed $25,000 to Meals on Wheels Atlanta to support COVID-19 relief efforts. Meals on Wheels Atlanta is a nonprofit organization working to deliver food to home bound and low-income seniors in Fulton County.
Shelly Owens, a very creative and caring neighbor in the Oakton subdivision, is organizing a “Flatten the Curve” parade, scheduled for Thursday to begin at 6 p.m. at Kennesaw Avenue and run throughout the subdivision. Participants spent last weekend decorating their cars. They will stay enclosed in their cars with immediate family members with six feet distance between each car and wave to those of us who will be waving either from inside our houses or our front yards.
Thank you, Shelly!
I love American initiative!
-Debbie Ducas, Oakton Subdivision
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is having blood drives in anticipation of the supply dropping as a result of national blood drives being canceled because of the coronavirus. The blood drives will be Wednesday until 7 p.m. at Egleston and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Scottish Rite. To register, visit Egleston at https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedules/659392 or Scottish https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedules/659507.
Jessica Burnette has stocked the Little Free library at Depot Park in Kennesaw with food for neighbors in need. She asked that residents take what they need and help keep it stocked.
Tuesday, March 24
Mojave, 6450 Powers Ferry Road NW in the Cumberland area, announced that they have established a GoFundMe page to support the restaurant’s staff during the closure of restaurant.
The restaurant is asking the public to make donations to www.gofundme.com/f/the-mojave-employee-relief-fund so that the employees may have a little more peace of mind during this extremely uncertain time.
I wanted to share an act of kindness that happened to me today by a complete stranger.
Today I went to the post office by Marietta Square to mail some packages. While I was there, I dropped my license and didn’t realize until I was already at home.
I frantically turned around and raced back to the post office to see if they had it. Unfortunately, when I got there no one had seen it.
Since the DMV is closed, I started thinking the worst. How long would I be without my license? However, it just so happened that an older man found my license at the post office. While I was there searching for it, he drove to my house to personally deliver it to me.
Of course, I didn’t know about it until I returned home. But once my family told me, I felt a huge amount of relief and gratitude for this stranger that took the time out of his day to return my license to me.
We didn’t get his name, but I’m very thankful for him!
— Annie Martin
The East Cobb Quilters’ Guild, formed in 1982 and made up of over 250 quilters across the metro area, has a long history of community service.
Members give freely of their time and energy to create quilts and other items for donation to area charities, including Meals on Wheels. This past year, the East Cobb Quilters’ Guild donated 597 placemats to Meals on Wheels.
March for Meals on Wheels in a nationwide month-long celebration of the program and the millions of seniors who rely on the meals, visits and safety checks to remain independent at home. Hundreds of older adults and disabled individuals are served by the Cobb County Meals on Wheels Program, which is staffed by volunteer drivers.
Monday, March 23
The Powder Springs Community Task Force, Tapp Middle School and the Powder Springs First United Methodist Church have partnered to ease the challenge of getting a nutritious daily lunch for children during the school closures. Last week 630 lunches were distributed. This week they are looking to increase the number served.
Lunches are distribute daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday at Tapp Middle School, 3900 Macedonia Road in Powder Springs; and Powder Springs FUMC, 4329 Marietta Street in Powder Springs.
The public can help by dropping off items or a financial donation to the church from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday.
For more information, contact Elliott Hennington at 678-438-2461 or Shannon Alexander at 404-402-1322.
I’m so proud of the Church I go to, First Christian Church of Mableton on Old Alabama. One of our members fixed 67 plates of different foods, along with a friend of the church made donations of toys, and goody bags that were made up. Several members went to a couple of apartment complexes in Mableton and fed families a meal. They plan on doing this every Thursday at 5:30 until the food is gone or this virus is under control. Thank you so much for stepping out and being the church in the neighborhood.
— Gail Naylor
I wanted to pass along the story of Kennesaw resident, Michelle Davis, who along with her daughter, Maddie, turned what unfortunately became a cancelled birthday celebration, into an act of kindness.
Maddie and her friend, Jules, were supposed to have a birthday sleepover, to celebrate her best friend’s 11th birthday. However, the festivities were canceled due to “safer at home” and social distancing practices. Sure, Maddie was upset because she was missing out on this sleepover, but she was sadder for Jules, whose birthday would come and go this year without any fanfare. As such, she and her mom took it upon themselves to make a fun crafty kit and do what they could to bring a smile to Jules’ face, letting her know the milestone was not going to go unnoticed.
Using her Cricut machine, Maddie and her mom were able to make a pillowcase and shirt that could be colored in, two canvases and a personalized picture frame to decorate. Maddie also wrote a note to be included in the care package — Happy birthday. I know that having your party canceled sucks, but you now have some very entertaining crafts.
— Julie Merlin
Saturday, March 21
I was shopping at my local grocery store. Having heard that MUST Ministries was in need, I bought items to deliver to the shelter. I asked the cashier to bag separately the items for the shelter, separate from other items. A very nice lady in front of me overheard my request. She went over to customer service and came back and gave me cash for my purchase. I told her that wasn’t necessary, but she insisted she wanted to help. I told her that I would use the amount she gave for another shopping trip for a food pantry. People want to help!
— Sharon Rhodes
In order to drink her 60 ounces of water a day, my wife, Roselle, keeps a gallon of spring water on the kitchen counter to remind her. Yesterday, I was checking out at the store. I had 3 one-gallon jugs of spring water on the belt. The cashier told me that I could only buy one gallon.
While I was putting up a mild argument, a man behind me said: “Give me one, I’ll buy it.” Then a woman behind him said: “Give me the other one, I’ll buy it.”
While putting my other groceries in my car, both of them found me and gave me the water. Neither would let me pay them. There are nice and caring people out there, proving that “we’re all in this together.”
-Glenn Simmonds of Powder Springs
My wife and I are both very senior: 92 and 86 and married for over 62 years. Yesterday, my neighbor, Michael Syrup rang our doorbell and stated, his wife Nancy, (a candidate for Clerk of Superior Court) was at the grocery store and wanted to know if she could get anything for us. I already had a list made out to call in next week for delivery. Michael took a picture of the list and sent it to Nancy’s phone. A few minutes later she arrived and delivered all of the items to the curb for us. Nancy has done this several times in the past during snow and ice storms. Who could have more thoughtful, kind and considerate neighbors?
— Wayne Graves
Friday, March 20
Local attorney Matt Flournoy makes this suggestion to help restaurants suffering through this pandemic. Purchase gift certificates from your favorite haunts now and cash in the certificates post-pandemic. This will bolster the entrepreneurs with a bit of cash flow now when they need it most.
Yesterday, I went out for my mail and a couple walking their dog asked me if I was OK. I told them yes, I drive and I was okay for now. I am a senior and appreciate their offer that if I needed anything to call them. Thanks Felice and John for being such helping and friendly neighbors.
— Carol Huff
I have a sweet story if y’all need one. Jenny Burklow sent out an email yesterday about a thing she had seen on one of her websites about putting rainbows in the windows since the children in the neighborhood can’t play with each other when they go on their walks. Now almost every house on Freyer has at least one rainbow in their window.
— Trapp Tischner
On Thursday, the Smyrna Business Association announced to members on Facebook two items:
Campbell High School is trying to collect laptops for 18-20 English Language Learning Students that don’t have access to digital learning. If you have any resources or contacts that can help, contact Denisse Romero at rocio.romero@cobbk12.org.
MUST Ministries partner The Tillman House, 940 Concord Road SE in Smyrna, has run out of food for needy Smyrna families. Donate online at www.mustministries.org or in person from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Looking for ways to volunteer and help keep food available to our community members? Here are three things you can do:
1. Prepare a box of nonperishable food that will keep a family of four supplied for a week for MUST Ministries. Drop off at MUST’s Distribution Center, 1280 Field Parkway in Marietta, between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.mustministries.org/must-food-rapid-response.
2. Provide nonperishable food for KSU Cares Pantry. Drop off at Willingham Hall, 420 Bartow Avenue, Kennesaw. For more information, visit care.kennesaw.edu/services/campus-pantry/index.php.
3. Help provide meals to a local addiction recovery shelter like The Men’s and Women’s Extension. For more information, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/5080b4aaea92ba02-extension..
