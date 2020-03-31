Wellstar Health System is “seeing increased patient volume” at several of its locations but has not yet reached capacity, the nonprofit told the MDJ on Tuesday.
In an emailed response to questions asked by the paper, the company said it is “prepared to support the influx of patients” from the coronavirus and is willing to “convert various areas of our hospitals and facilities, including the beds in our emergency departments, our post-anesthesia care units, and immediate care units” to do so.
A spokesperson for Cobb & Douglas Public Health referred questions about capacity at county hospitals to Wellstar Health System last week.
Emergency declarations and the closure of nonessential businesses have all been aimed at “flattening the curve,” or slowing the spread of the virus so as not to infect more people than hospitals are capable of treating.
“What will social distancing get for us right now? It’ll buy us time, more time to develop a potential vaccine, more time to get better supplies and more supplies in, but also preserve the amount of capacity in each one of our facilities,” Dr. Danny Branstetter, an expert on infectious disease at Wellstar, told the Cobb Board of Commissioners last week. He predicted that “80% of us will get COVID-19,” the disease caused by the coronavirus, but has not responded to emails since then asking how he came to that number.
By midday Tuesday, there were 272 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cobb, and 11 associated deaths. Statewide, those hospitalized with the virus were 21.4% of all known cases.
On March 24, the county had 90 cases and five deaths.
Wellstar Health System’s 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment lists 382 beds at Wellstar Cobb Hospital in Austell and 633 beds at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
In March, Wellstar erected tents outside some of its facilities “as temporary extensions of our current emergency departments,” the company told the MDJ on Friday.
“The temporary facilities assist in responding to the growing surge of patients visiting our emergency departments for symptoms which may be associated with flu, strep, pneumonia, and other common respiratory issues,” a company spokesman said. “The tents are not for walk-up COVID-19 testing.”
Tents at Wellstar Kennestone were taken down after patient volume stabilized, according to the company. As of Friday, tents remained at Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
