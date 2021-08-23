A Wellstar employee who drew a comparison between the COVID-19 vaccine and the Holocaust in a video is "no longer employed" with the health system.
Jessica Renzi, whose LinkedIn page identified her as a surgical technologist for Wellstar, posted a video on the social media platform Tik Tok in which she wrote what she said was her vaccine card number on her inner forearm, akin to the prisoner numbers tattooed on the arms of Nazi concentration camp victims.
"I wanted to show you, since we're going to the vaccine passports and all those things — I thought I'd make it so much easier, and I was just going to go ahead and get the number tattooed on me instead," Renzi says in the video.
Renzi then flips the camera to show her forearm, where she has the numbers "7734209" written (it appears upside-down as 'GO TO HE——').
"Did you get it? Isn't that such a great idea?" Renzi adds.
Wellstar tweeted on Aug. 21 that they could not publicly discuss personnel matters but were investigating the incident. On Sunday morning, they wrote, "Jessica Renzi is no longer employed by Wellstar Health System. We stand strongly against anti-Semitism & behavior of any kind that does not serve our commitment to diversity, equity & inclusion."
The incident came just days after protesters, many of them nurses, gathered at Wellstar's headquarters in Marietta to protest its vaccine mandate for their employees. Some nurses told the MDJ that the vaccine was "poison," and that they'd rather lose their jobs than take it.
College football season is fixing to take care of the anti-vaxxers, giving them that "live free or die" moment they so crave.
