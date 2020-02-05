Cobb hospital giant Wellstar Health System has unveiled a new logo and brand identity, the culmination of an 18-month "renewed listening journey."
According to a news release, Wellstar "refined its mission, vision and values." Commitments highlighted in the release include:
- Personalized care, or "never taking a one-size-fits-all approach";
- Holistic care "that treats the whole person";
- And "collaborating on community programs that provide more than healthcare."
The company relied on its 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment, patient feedback and interviews with more than 8,000 people in Georgia, according to the release.
"Over the last year and a half, we heard directly from people across the state that they want to feel valued as a unique person and in control of their healthcare decisions — in partnership with their providers," CEO Candice Saunders said in a statement. "This insight not only validates our approach to patient care, it guided us to take action and renew our commitment to excellence with a personalized and integrated approach that is more than healthcare."
Wellstar has 11 hospitals, more than 250 medical office locations, nine cancer centers, 55 rehabilitation centers, three hospice facilities, one retirement village, 21 imaging centers, 15 urgent care locations and five health parks.
This year, the company will open a new 263,000 square-foot emergency department connected to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. With 166 additional rooms, it is expected to be the second largest in the nation, according to the release.
