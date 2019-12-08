Marietta’s hardest-to-miss Christmas tree has been lit.
The 50-foot tree with 200,000 colorful LED lights on the roof of WellStar Kennestone Hospital switched on Sunday night following the 14th annual “Light the Night” celebration on the top floor of the blue parking tower.
Over 100 WellStar employees, patients, volunteers and community members came out for the annual party.
The festivities featured a snow machine pumping out flakes of soap bubbles for kids to play with, face painting, live music, a bounce house and more. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus made appearances as well, posing for photos with supporters.
Mrs. Claus invited the children present to join her on the stage, where she read “The Night Before Christmas” just before the hospital’s President, Mary Chatman, lit up the colossal conifer with the flip of an oversized switch.
Chatman said the annual celebration is more than just a way to spread holiday cheer, it’s a way to build relationships with the community.
“We see our organization as a beacon for the community, and they put a lot of trust in us to be able to come to us in some of the most vulnerable times in their lives when they’re sick and ill,” she said. “That requires relationships and trust. So we take every opportunity we have to celebrate with them and build those relationships, this is one of those examples where you have an opportunity to bring community members out, bring team members out and … to just let our hair down a bit and be thankful for all our blessings.”
