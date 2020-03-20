Wellstar Health System is suspending or curtailing visits in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to a news release.
Visits to be suspended include all "social visitation," those to patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases or patients undergoing testing for the disease and those by people younger than 18.
"Patients are encouraged to communicate through phone calls and video technology, like Skype of Facetime, wherever possible," the company said in the release. "The hospital will work with the families of (COVID-19) patients to ensure they receive frequent updates."
The nonprofit had already implemented a screening procedure in which visitors are given a temperature reading and asked about any symptoms associated with the virus and recent travel history.
Wellstar will also limit other forms of visitation.
Inpatients, emergency, surgery, procedural and treatment patients are allowed one immediate family member or designated care partner per day.
Pediatric patients are allowed a maximum of two visitors.
Laboring and post-partum women may designate one person for support.
Special consideration will be given for patients with critical needs, the company said.
"Wellstar understands the importance of access and has approached these changes thoughtfully to minimize disruption. The health system’s focus is on balancing continued access to loved ones with the health and well-being of the most vulnerable patients."
Updates to the company's visitation policies will be shared through its website and social media.
