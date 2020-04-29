Some time-sensitive surgeries are set to resume at Wellstar Health System and other metro Atlanta hospitals soon, Wellstar’s chief surgical officer tells the MDJ.
Hospitals and health systems around the country have canceled “elective surgeries” in anticipation of a flood of patients suffering from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Now, after weeks of a state-imposed shelter-in-place order and declining rates of transmission, Wellstar is preparing to allow certain time-sensitive surgeries to resume – under dramatically different conditions.
“We’ve seen that peak start to fall in most or all of our hospitals,” said Dr. Bill Mayfield, chief surgical officer at Wellstar, referring to the number of coronavirus patients the system is treating. Resumption of time-sensitive surgeries could begin as early as next week, Mayfield said, but may take longer.
Wellstar never stopped conducting surgery entirely, Mayfield said.
“We focused on urgent and emergency cases, so obviously trauma, motor vehicle accidents, motorcycle accidents, falling out of trees, broken hips (and) femurs, bowel obstructions,” he explained. “What we pulled back on was more routine hernia surgery, more routine outpatient orthopedic surgery, or ACL repair … diagnostic procedures on low-risk lesions, things like that.”
There is still no timetable for the return of fully elective surgeries, such as cosmetic surgeries, Mayfield said. Those set to resume are what he described as time-sensitive but not purely elective.
“A time-sensitive operation would be someone who has stones in their gallbladder who is able to manage their pain but it’s not a threat to their life,” he said. “Someone who has a breast lump and looks like it’s probably a cyst, not a breast cancer, but that might have been delayed a few weeks with the overwhelming likelihood that it was benign.”
When surgeries resume, they will focus on those with the lowest risk of developing serious symptoms from the coronavirus, one of many precautions the system will take as it begins to gradually resume normal operations.
Older patients or those with heart or lung ailments or severe diabetes, for example, will need to have extensive conversations with their doctors as to whether the benefits of the surgery outweighs the risk of coming to a hospital, even if it has gone to great lengths to limit the virus’ spread.
Patients will be asked to visit a Wellstar facility two or three days before their scheduled surgery to take a test for coronavirus, to make sure they are not infected, even asymptomatically. They will then be asked to self-isolate until their surgery.
Patients coming in for surgery will be sent either to one of Wellstar’s freestanding ambulatory or outpatient surgery centers or to a portion of one of its hospitals that has been effectively cordoned off. Such parts of Wellstar hospitals will have their own dedicated nurses and doctors, who will only be able to work there to limit any chance of them carrying the virus over from other parts of the hospital.
The decision to postpone elective surgeries was made by hospital systems, not state or federal governments, Mayfield said.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up, it became very clear that hospital resources were going to be stretched thin,” he said. “It also became apparent that we did not want to have patients who did not have to be in the hospital to be here.”
It was the right move, Mayfield said.
“The intensive care unit did in fact get full and overfull,” he said. “Our critical care physicians and nurses are overextended. Hospital capacity for critical care was extended beyond our usual capacity. … As our critical care docs became more and more stretched out, then the thoracic surgeons and general surgeons and the trauma surgeons all offered to help out.”
