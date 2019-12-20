MARIETTA — WellStar Health System leaders say suicide prevention has become their top priority, as a recent community health study suggests suicide is the second leading cause of death for Georgia residents ages 25 to 34 and third among residents ages 15 to 24.
While WellStar representatives say they are taking steps to reverse the state's increasing suicide rates, more should be done to increase residents' access to primary care and mental health services, according to Dr. John Brennan, WellStar's executive vice president of safety and quality and chief clinical integration officer.
More than 1,500 Georgians die by suicide each year, and an increase in suicide among teens and young adults is unacceptable, Brennan told lawmakers this month at the annual Cobb Legislative Delegation meeting.
Brennan said WellStar has excellent staff and infrastructure to treat trauma patients or those with other medical emergencies, and while suicide prevention initiatives are in the works, the same treatment infrastructure does not exist for suicide prevention.
"The thing that is really staggering in the numbers is the number of patients committing suicide every year and the lack of access to care for those patients after they've been identified," he said.
State Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, a physician, said the issue is a national problem.
"I’m not sure anyone fully understands all the reasons but anxiety, depression and other mental health disorders are epidemic," she said. "There are other factors that can play a part such as social isolation and substance use. It’s a complex problem but early diagnosis and treatment is the key to prevention."
Another of the state's most pervasive issues, Brennan said, is the ongoing opioid crisis.
Data from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows 85 people died in Cobb from opioid overdoses in 2018, and 361 people visited Cobb emergency departments in relation to opioid overdoses that same year.
Cobb’s fatal opioid overdose rate in 2018, of 11.23 deaths per 100,000 people, was higher than Georgia’s rate of 8.75 and the rates in Fulton, Gwinnett and DeKalb counties of 9.33, 7.54 and 7.01, respectively.
On a national scale, Georgia’s rate of fatal opioid overdoses (9.7 deaths per 100,000 people) was about a third less in 2017 than the country’s rate of 14.6 deaths, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Brennan told lawmakers the health system is taking steps to cut opioid prescription by its physicians by 20%, opting instead to use medications such as Novocain for pain management in certain situations.
Other health priorities for WellStar include food insecurity, improving women's health care, bringing the number of colon cancer screenings up and increasing Georgia residents' access to primary care, according to health system officials.
If the health system had any ask of lawmakers ahead of the 2020 General Assembly, beginning in January, Brennan said, it would be to take steps to increase access to primary care for Georgia residents. Better access to health care in general, he said, would be a major step to addressing the state's most pressing health issues.
Kirkpatrick said many of WellStar's health priorities are interrelated and rely on a network of health partners and nonprofits all being on the same page. Kirkpatrick said she's proud of some steps she says the state is already taking to focus its efforts.
She pointed to the recent formation of the Georgia Behavioral Health Reform & Innovation Commission. The 23-member panel was formed to analyze Georgia’s behavioral health services and recommend improvements.
"I'm very encouraged that, at the state level, we're seeing some efforts to pull stakeholders together," she said.
Kirkpatrick's colleague, state Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, a registered nurse, has also delved into one of WellStar's priorities. Cooper serves on the House Study Committee on Maternal Mortality, created earlier this year, and has pushed for expansion of Medicaid coverage for new mothers, a fact which representatives of WellStar thanked her for at their meeting with the delegation.
The challenge that lawmakers will face in the upcoming legislative session is balancing the need for more mental and other health services and study with the state's impending budget cuts ordered by Gov. Brian Kemp, Kirkpatrick said.
The lawmaker said the governor ordered state agencies earlier this year to slash their budgets by 4% this year and an additional 6% next year.
When you allocate funds to one area of the budget, Kirkpatrick said especially in times of penny-pinching, that means another area of the budget won't be getting that money.
"It's always a tug-of-war," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.