CUMBERLAND — As goes the virus, so go Wellstar’s workers, according to the health system’s top personnel executive.
David Jones, chief human resources officer for the 25,000-employee healthcare giant, told Cobb County legislators this month Wellstar is facing unprecedented staffing challenges after nearly two years of battling COVID-19. Turnover rates have shot up to historic highs, reaching their peaks during the virus’s worst surges.
“The stress and strain of the COVID-19 pandemic has exhausted and burned out many of our team members. In fact, that's probably not even adequate,” David Jones said on Dec. 7. “We are, I think, in the misery index with respect to the work our team members have been involved in.”
Calling the news “sobering,” David Jones said turnover rates have climbed from the mid-teens pre-pandemic, to the mid-20s, and are trending up.
That’s left the system with almost 4,500 vacant positions heading into what may the worst surge of the virus yet. As of Tuesday, the system reported over 380 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 160 two weeks ago.
Whether the trend of resignations following case spikes has continued through the so-called omicron surge isn’t known; Wellstar didn’t respond to an inquiry about current staffing levels Tuesday.
The ongoing labor crisis is hardly unique to Wellstar. Hospitals around the country have been forced to rely on traveling nurses, who are paid premium rates, to fill the gaps left by burnout and exhaustion among the workforce. Kaiser Permanente workers — including 96% of the members of Georgia’s United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1996 — voted in November to authorize a strike, which was narrowly avoided by securing wage increases and protecting benefits in a new contract ratified this month.
Wellstar’s executives, however, think they can turn a corner in the labor shortage. Natalie Jones, who’s heading up its workforce development efforts, pointed to a recent partnership with Chattahoochee Technical College to develop a certified nursing assistant (CNA) program as a source for homegrown staff.
“Chattahoochee Tech answered that call, and helped us to create, really, what has turned into a model of success that we could duplicate not only for nursing support roles, but also for other positions throughout our organization,” Natalie Jones said.
The nonprofit is also looking to expand career-track programs at Marietta and Cobb high schools, including virtual job shadowing days for students interested in pursuing a nursing career, she added.
Certificate of Need
A legislative priority which remains of major importance to Wellstar is defending Georgia’s certificate of need (CON) laws, which helps nonprofit healthcare providers compete with for-profit ones. Leo Reichert, Wellstar’s general counsel, urged lawmakers this month to uphold the “vitally important” program.
“It allows us to survive and thrive in this market. We're all about competition, but we can't fight with one hand tied behind our back,” Reichert said.
The regulation, in broad strokes, requires for-profit providers to obtain the certificate of need from the state before opening up a new facility or offering a new service in a given area. To get that certificate, the provider must demonstrate the service is, in fact, needed due to a lack of existing care.
As Reichert alluded to, Wellstar has gone to the mat during past fights over certificate of need regulations (most recently in 2019), arguing proposed deregulation would jeopardize Georgians’ health care and unfairly hurt Wellstar’s bottom line. Supporters of reforms, meanwhile, say it would lower costs for patients by opening the healthcare market to greater competition.
Reichert argued that the law helps Wellstar continue to serve as a “safety net hospital system” and fend off private groups trying to take a bite out of its revenues.
“(Wellstar’s) Atlanta Medical Center provides virtually identical percentage of care to uncompensated patients as Grady (Hospital) does. Grady gets about $60 million a year from the county and gets some state aid as well. Wellstar gets none of that, absolutely none of that, and we're doing the same thing. So this is critically important to our ability to balance these costs,” Reichert said.
Wellstar made a similar argument to lawmakers at their summit in 2020. State Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, who serves on the Senate’s Health and Human Services Committee, told the MDJ protecting the program is likely to be an annual priority for Wellstar regardless of whether any legislation to change it is even in the works.
“I have not heard a single word about anybody trying to go after CON during this next session,” Kirkpatrick said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.