Wellstar’s Kennestone Hospital in Marietta has been verified as a level II trauma center, the Cobb-based health system announced.
Housed in Kennestone’s new emergency wing, which opened last year, the trauma center joins just a handful of level II trauma centers in Georgia. The designation is granted to trauma centers with the second-highest possible level of care, the highest being a level I center.
Kennestone is the second Wellstar facility to be awarded such a designation, after Wellstar North Fulton Hospital. The verification was granted by the American College of Surgeons, which involves an on-site visit from the organization and evaluation of the facility’s trauma response resources.
"Receiving this verification further validates the exceptional life-saving care we provide at Wellstar Kennestone for patients who have suffered from all ranges of traumatic injury,” Mary Chatman, president of Wellstar Kennestone and Windy Hill Hospitals, said in a news release.
Wellstar touted Kennestone’s critical care-trained surgeons and 24/7 trauma care access as major assets and factors in its verification.
Chatman continued, ”We are so proud of the Trauma Center team's commitment to ensuring that all patients get the appropriate care in a timely and coordinated manner because our communities rely on Wellstar to provide the very best care for every person, every time.”
