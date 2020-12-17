Wellstar Health System received its first batch of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine and is expected to administer the first doses at Marietta's Kennestone Hospital Thursday.
Wellstar received the 3,900 doses Wednesday evening, the nonprofit said in a news release.
Wellstar will begin with "voluntary team member vaccinations" at Kennestone before moving onto "frontline staff across its network of 11 hospitals starting this week," per the release.
Those who've signed up for the first round of vaccinations include paramedics as well as employees working in the system's emergency departments, intensive care units, urgent care facilities, skilled nursing facilities and adult and pediatric primary care offices.
A second shipment is expected to arrive at Wellstar next week.
