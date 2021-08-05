Wellstar Kennestone Hospital is planning to build a new, seven-story, $263-million tower on its existing campus to expand the hospital’s number of beds.
The tower would add 61 acute-care beds to the hospital, which currently has 633 beds. The tower would also include 67 beds relocated from elsewhere in the hospital.
“The new tower will provide necessary space for additional patient beds and services, including neonatal care for our youngest patients and medical care for adult patients and families,” Mary Chatman, president of Kennestone and Wellstar’s Windy Hill Hospital, said. “In addition, we will expand the number of private rooms in response to the voice of our community and people we provide care for.”
Wellstar filed an application for the project with the Georgia Department of Community Health on Monday. In the application, the company forecasts that construction would finish in August 2026. State approval will be required and involves several meetings, a process that takes about three months.
Wellstar tells the state it plans to demolish the Baird Building, a two-story building built in 1964, that is “outdated and beyond its useful life.” The building sits between the existing purple and blue towers. The new tower would connect to both towers and enhance convenience and accessibility, according to the application.
The project would not result in any new clinical health services, the application says, but would expand space for existing services. Once finished, the tower would require “minimal new personnel” to staff, the application says.
Several hospital amenities would be relocated to the tower, including the cafeteria, kitchen, chapel, gift shop and registration/admissions.
One floor of the tower would have a 32-room critical care unit. Another floor would house an expanded neonatal intermediate and intensive care unit. The hospital’s current NICU is “highly utilized and been operating above capacity for several years,” the application says.
The top three floors would have 32 private rooms each serving medical, neurological, surgical and cardiac acute inpatients.
In the application, Wellstar mentions the growing popularity of private rooms, citing more privacy, less stress on patients, lower infection rates and fewer medical errors. COVID-19 has increased the desire of patients to have private rooms.
Increasing the size of the hospital, the application says, is needed to accommodate the expected growth of Kennestone’s service area. Wellstar’s primary service area of Cobb, Cherokee and Paulding counties is expected to grow by more than 5% over the next five years. And in the six counties making up Kennestone’s primary and secondary service areas, the 65+ population is expected to grow by more than 25% in the next five years.
Wellstar plans to fund the project with $63 million in cash and $200 million in debt financing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.