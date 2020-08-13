Wellstar Health System's head of pediatrics wants to remind parents that it’s still important for kids to get immunizations, even though schools in Cobb County are starting online this year.
Dr. Avril Beckford, Wellstar Health System’s chief pediatric officer, says vaccines are just as important as ever for children. Pediatric offices saw a drop off in immunizations in the early months of the pandemic, though many patients have come back to catch up on shots, she said. She stresses that it’s critical for kids to get vaccines even as the Cobb and Marietta school districts are not yet returning to in-person classrooms for the fall semester.
“Whether someone is virtual or at home, it’s critical that they get their immunizations because we want to keep the antibodies up for infections like whooping cough, measles, rubella and chickenpox,” Beckford said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children should start getting vaccines early with a hepatitis B vaccine at birth, and others for diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough (DTaP), polio, rotavirus and pneumococcal disease in infancy, and vaccines for chickenpox, measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), hepatitis A and HPV as they grow older.
In addition to the recommended childhood vaccines, adults should stay up to date on immunizations for measles, mumps, and rubella or the MMR vaccine, and older adults should get vaccines to prevent shingles, Beckford said. Whooping cough immunization is especially important for prospective parents and grandparents, because adults can pass the disease on to children, and it can be fatal in infants.
To minimize risk of spreading the coronavirus, Wellstar’s pediatric offices screen temperatures of all caregivers, separate well and sick patients and have those with symptoms use a different entrance at their facilities, Beckford said. Physicians and staff wear masks and other personal protective equipment, and practice diligent hand-washing, and parents and children over 2 years old are also required to wear masks, per Wellstar Health System.
Beckford added that it’s important for kids to continue to see their doctor, and not just for shots.
“I also want to emphasize the checkups are not just for the immunizations. Especially during COVID, we identify anxiety, depression, obesity, unhealthy habits, and talk to children about wellness, exercise, TV,” she said. “We pick up medical conditions that otherwise parents wouldn’t know about. Scoliosis, sadly, sometimes tumors or leukemia, those are all picked up at well checkups.”
Regarding the start of the new school year, the chief pediatric officer said in her personal opinion, schools can and should be reopened safely for in-person instruction. She supports alternating days children are in school buildings to keep class sizes small, as has been proposed by some private schools.
“I do think children are at much greater risk, not getting educated by educators who really are the experts and who are not getting that social, emotional stimulation from peers,” she said.
The doctor also urged people, children and adults, to get the flu shot when it becomes available this fall.
“It's critical every year to get the flu vaccine, but this year more than ever, because, you know, compounding infections could potentially be very, very serious. So the last thing we would want is for anyone, but especially those very vulnerable, to have both the influenza and COVID-19 at the same time,” she said. “So please everyone should get the flu vaccine as soon as it becomes available.”
For a full schedule of CDC recommended immunizations, visit www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents/index.html. Parents can also find immunization schedules and other resources from the American Academy of Pediatrics at www.healthychildren.org.
