Amid the occasional sound of sirens, Wellstar Health System officials and Gov. Brian Kemp unveiled the Marietta-based health provider's new emergency department. When it opens July 23, it will be one of the largest in the nation.
"This is a great asset for the community, and it's a great asset for our state," the governor said, surrounded by purple, white and blue balloons.
The $126 million, 263,000-square-foot addition to Wellstar Kennestone will be one of the largest in the nation, with thecapacity to serve 220,000 patients each year.
Wellstar Health System president and chief executive officer Candice Saunders said the new department was a long time coming. When she arrived in 2007, it was already clear the system needed a larger emergency department outfitted with more modern equipment.
"Today, that vision is coming true," she said.
The current emergency department has one door for everyone who needs to get into the facility, whether it's a first responder, a trauma victim or someone suffering from strep throat, said Mary Chatman, president of Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
The new facility has three separate entrances depending on the type of care one is seeking: a high-acuity trauma entrance, a pediatric entrance and another for adult emergencies.
The pediatric wing will include family rooms, where parents can be with children receiving care or even, if need be, receive care with their children if both are ill.
The new facility also sports its own imaging suite featuring four CT scan machines that will be used solely for emergency patients. The ER will also have its own MRI, ultrasound and X-ray departments, instead of having to share equipment with the rest of the hospital.
The department will have a behavioral health area, a self-contained disaster-response area and a bridge to the rest of Wellstar Kennestone for easy access to the hospital's facilities.
"It's incredible," said doctor and state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, who took a tour of the department last week. "A lot of thought went into the design."
Wellstar Board of Trustees Chairman and Marietta Daily Journal Publisher Otis Brumby III said he too had taken a tour of the new department.
It was a little over two years ago that my predecessor, Dr. David XX chairman of the board and then-Gov. Nathan Deal were here to put a ceremonial shovel into the ground to mark the beginning of the project," he said. "Today I had the opportunity to tour this facility for the first time. And simply put, it is spectacular."
The virtual event can be viewed on Wellstar Health System's Facebook page.
