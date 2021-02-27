Valentine’s Day is over, but health care professionals at Wellstar Health System are still seeing hearts.
Wellstar Kennestone Hospital is opening a new operating room for cardiovascular procedures this spring.
The addition will be a hybrid cardiovascular operating room, which means it will be suited for surgical and non-surgical procedures for heart patients, Dr. Barry Mangel, chief cardiology officer at Wellstar, told the MDJ.
The hybrid cardiovascular operating room is scheduled to open in early May, and is expected to treat over 500 patients a year, according to the health system.
The operating table is also an imaging table, so physicians can take an X-ray of a patient and quickly transition if the scans show a more invasive procedure is necessary. They can also bring other images from different departments into the suite, such as CT scans and MRIs. Other applications include putting in heart valves and modifying pacemakers.
“It’s really very cutting edge technology,” he said.
The health system also recently received a grant from the Mayo Clinic, funded by the National Institute of Health, to study preventive cardiology.
The study will examine shared decision making between physicians and patients on heart disease prevention. It will also look at software that assesses a patient’s health risks so doctors can discuss treatments to lower risk. It will last about two years.
February is American Heart Month, and Mangel is sharing his advice to stay heart healthy.
Heart disease is the No. 1 leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And the Southeast has a higher-than-average rate of heart disease, Mangel told the MDJ.
“Georgia is in the middle of what we like to call the stroke and heart attack belt,” he said. “Cobb County is a little bit lower than some of the more rural areas of the state, but still continues to see very high rates of cardiovascular disease.”
Symptoms of a cardiac event, like a heart attack, might include chest pain, heaviness, tightness or squeezing, Mangel said. The pain can radiate to the shoulder, upper back, neck and jaw. There can also be shortness of breath, nausea and sweating.
Women often have more subtle symptoms for heart problems, which can include aching, nausea, shortness of breath and upper back pain.
Anyone with chest discomfort that’s not normal or who has other symptoms should call 911, the doctor said.
“You certainly don’t want to try to drive yourself to the hospital. If you could be having a cardiac event, it could be dangerous, life-threatening and it really delays care, too,” he said. “So it’s important to try to understand what symptoms to recognize and then to get in touch with appropriate emergency medical personnel, if you’re having those symptoms.”
Major contributors to heart disease include obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes, Mangel said. To stay heart healthy and avoid these risk factors, people should eat well and exercise.
Mangel said people should practice aerobic exercise, like brisk walking, swimming and bike riding for at least 30 minutes, three days a week.
“If you’re doing an activity and you’re doing it at the right pace, you generally can’t carry on a casual conversation,” he said. “That’s the kind of exercise that we’re talking about.”
A heart-healthy diet includes fruits and vegetables and low fat, low cholesterol foods and avoids animal fats and fried foods, Mangel said. He recommends a Mediterranean diet because it’s low in red meat and includes fish. If you’re going to treat yourself to fatty and fried foods, you should eat healthy 80-90% of the time, he said.
“What I tell my patients is eat to live, but don’t live to eat,” he said.
The coronavirus pandemic has been an added risk for people with heart disease, who are more likely to have serious complications and mortality from the virus.
“Heart disease patients are some of the highest risk patients,” Mangel said. “Getting the vaccine is especially important for this particular group.”
(1) comment
Do they have the new machines that do robotic surgery to minimize invasiveness thereby reducing damage and hospital stays?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.