MARIETTA — Wellstar Kennestone Hospital nurse manager Joyce McMurrain, 76, has seen the hospital grow from a single building to the sprawling, multi-tower campus it is today.
The hospital turned 70 on Friday. McMurrain, the longest-tenured employee there with 55 years, has been a part of the history.
Kennestone Hospital was built in response to Cobb County’s growing population, which was outpacing capacity at the existing Marietta Hospital, per a hospital report. The city of Marietta began with a foundation for the hospital, but ran out of money in 1946 until it received financing from the state and federal government through the U.S. Hill-Burton Act, which helped establish the hospitals that now form the Wellstar Health System. The original hospital, a four-story building, opened in 1950.
The nurse manager and Kennesaw resident oversees the hospital’s nursing externs, nursing students who get paid experience before they graduate and begin a residency program.
When she started her career at the hospital, McMurrain was a staff nurse in the maternity unit, which handled postpartum care for new mothers. The hospital had grown in its first 15 years from 105 beds to 350 beds. Today, the hospital has 662 beds and over 900 medical staff members.
McMurrain changed departments over her tenure, but she spent most of her career —30 years — in women’s health.
“I always say, ‘Maternity was my baby,’” she said.
Maternity is one of many areas in healthcare that has seen dramatic changes over the years. McMurrain recalled that when she started, fathers were kept in a separate room during birth and mothers were often sedated with “twilight sleep”--and would wake up with their new baby.
“It was almost like you were having surgery,” she said. “Now, we’re much more family-centered.”
Her first job wasn’t part of labor and delivery, but later she would go on to help deliver babies. She became a head nurse of the maternity department, and an assistant supervisor, and later changed medical units and worked in pediatric and cardiac care. When the hospital developed critical care units, she became the director of coronary care and intensive care units, and at one point oversaw rehabilitation and oncology.
As McMurrain grew in her career, so did the hospital. According to a hospital report, in the mid-1980s Kennestone started adding outpatient services like radiation therapy and same day surgery next to the main facility.
The nurse went back to maternity, and became executive director of women’s services, during which time she saw the original building torn down to build the women’s center, which was finished in 1998.
“When we tore down the main, the original (hospital building,) we had a retirement party for the hospital...and we invited citizens from Marietta and from wherever and we gave them commemorative bricks of the hospital,” she said. “It just meant something to the community that we could say, while we were demolishing we were building our future and adding new life.”
Before her current role, in a “semi-retirement” period, McMurrain led the hospital’s special projects, which included installing a history center near the hospital’s main entrance.
In her five decades at Kennestone, McMurrain has seen a shift in how medical staff provide care to patients.
“It’s more comprehensive right now,” she said. “You have, you know, a team of physicians and staff that interfaces with the patient and the family to look at what the treatment options are, those types of things.”
In recent years, the hospital has introduced advanced treatments, including Cyberknife robotic radiosurgery to treat cancer in 2006. Two patient towers were built, the Blue Tower East in 2006 and the Blue Tower West in 2013, with all private patient rooms and accommodations for family.
When will McMurrain’s retirement party be? Not anytime soon.
“I still love it. I’m still here and I have not set a date to retire,” she said.
