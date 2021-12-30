In increasingly familiar fashion, Cobb County once again broke its single-day record for new COVID-19 cases Thursday with 1,751 infections reported.
The previous record, set the day prior, was 1,350.
The news comes the day after six major metro Atlanta healthcare networks issued a joint statement warning of an approaching influx of coronavirus patients in their emergency rooms.
“Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Emory Healthcare, Grady Health System, Northeast Georgia Health System, Piedmont Healthcare and Wellstar Health System are once again experiencing a staggering surge in adults and children with COVID-19 symptoms and diagnoses. Collectively, the health care systems have experienced 100 to 200 percent increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past eight days and the vast majority of inpatients are unvaccinated,” the statement reads in part.
On Thursday, data from the Georgia Coordinating Center — which tracks hospital data statewide — reported both Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Cobb Hospital’s emergency departments as “severely overcrowded.”
Statewide, more than 330 new hospitalizations were reported.
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Thursday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Wellstar Health System did not update its COVID-19 hospitalization data Thursday.
