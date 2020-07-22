Doctors, nurses and other staff at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital are moving across the street to open the hospital's new emergency department, which accepts its first patients Thursday.
The $126 million emergency department will be one of the largest in the nation, and will have capacity to serve 220,000 patients each year. Wellstar reports that the new emergency department will be one of the top two largest and busiest in the nation, and will nearly double the hospital’s trauma and emergency capacity from an average of 389 patients a day to more than 600.
The new 263,000-square-foot facility, which has a bridge connecting it to the rest of the campus, will have multiple entrances, an imaging suite where it will have its own CT machines, MRI, ultrasound and X-rays, and areas dedicated to behavioral health and disaster response.
“As a not-for-profit health system that provides care for communities across Georgia, our priority is the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve,” Candice Saunders, president and CEO of Wellstar Health System, said in a statement. “This historic moment is the result of an inspiring team and strong community partnership centered on bringing world-class healthcare to every person, every time. The new emergency department is an asset to our system and all of the people we care for."
Last Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp joined Wellstar Health System officials to unveil the new ER at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. There, he said it was a "great asset" for the community and for Georgia.
