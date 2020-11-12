Wellstar Health System has appointed Julie Teer as senior vice president and Wellstar Foundation president.
Teer will oversee Wellstar’s philanthropic strategy and partnerships, and focus on elevating efforts to secure vital resources for the health system, according to Wellstar. She will be the lead strategist responsible for enhancing Wellstar's philanthropic community engagement and charitable efforts, and a key member of the system’s leadership team.
Teer has over 20 years of experience in fundraising and public affairs.
Most recently, she was the chief development and public affairs officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, where she launched The Great Futures Campaign.
The campaign raised $600 million in five years for after school and summer programs.
In 2018, Teer was appointed to the President's Council for Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, and developed a plan to increase youth sports participation nationwide.
She also received the 2020 Innovation in Lobbying and Advocacy Award from the Public Affairs Council for her work on The Youth Workforce Readiness Act, the Boys and Girls Clubs of America's first federal inspired legislation. A native of East Lansing, Mich., Teer holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.