Wellstar Health System has created a virtual screening tool for people who are worried they may have the coronavirus, the nonprofit announced Thursday.
The tool "helps evaluate potential COVID-19-related illness," provides links to relevant resources and information and "suggests a next course of action," according to a news release.
"Wellstar’s coronavirus virtual assessment tool is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment," the release reads. "It is simply a guide to help people discern if they should seek medical attention."
Among other things, the assessment asks respondents whether they have been to known virus hot spots such as China and Italy and whether they have common symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath.
The virtual assessment can be found at wellstar.org.
