Members of the award-winning Wellstar Cobb Medical Center team include (from left to right): Rev. John Betz, executive director spiritual health; Rev. Patrice Coman, outpatient chaplain; John Kueven, SVP and hospital president; Rev. Raymond Coffman, manager of spiritual health; Rev. Elaine Latore, staff chaplain; Rev. Bill Austin, volunteer chaplain; and Rev. Janice Smalley, staff chaplain.
Wellstar Cobb Medical Center has been honored with the Excellence in Spiritual Care Award for the third time.
Presented by the HealthCare Chaplaincy Network, the award signifies that an organization is committed to addressing patients’ spiritual and religious needs through best practices, according to a news release. It includes employing an interdisciplinary approach to spiritual care, engaging in quality improvement projects and strategically deploying chaplaincy care resources.
For many patients and their families, spiritual support is essential to their physical and emotional healing. Wellstar Cobb Medical Center has a long history of prioritizing spiritual care for patients and families to meet their needs. A dedicated team helps both patients and team members find comfort and deeper meaning by offering best practices in spiritual care.
“This award is very meaningful as the past two years brought challenges to how chaplains deliver spiritual care,” Rev. Raymond Coffman, manager of spiritual health, said in a statement. “Patients, their loved ones and our staff faced many obstacles that made life stressful. With limited family visits, patients faced isolation, and we learned to show agility and creativity to adapt to COVID-19. We are honored to be acknowledged for our dedication to caring for the human spirit.”
