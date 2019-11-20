WellStar Cobb Hospital in Austell has been designated a Level III Trauma Center by the Georgia Department of Public Health, a recognition bestowed on only two other hospitals in metro Atlanta and five others in the state.
The hospital at 3950 Austell Road in Austell is one of three WellStar Health System hospitals in Cobb.
Level III Trauma Center designation is given to medical facilities that have demonstrated "an ability to provide prompt assessment, resuscitation, surgery, intensive care and stabilization of injured patients and emergency operations," according to the American Trauma Society.
WellStar Cobb Hospital is already known for providing many of those services, as well as treating high-level burn wounds, orthopedic injuries, motor vehicle accidents and pedestrian incidents, according to Kevin Rhodeback, Burn & Trauma program manager for WellStar Health System.
"As a newly designated Level III Trauma Center, WellStar Cobb Hospital can further improve trauma patients’ access to high-quality, compassionate emergency care services," Rhodeback said.
According to the ATS, elements of Level III Trauma Centers include:
- 24-hour immediate coverage by emergency medicine physicians and the prompt availability of general surgeons and anesthesiologists;
- A comprehensive quality assessment program;
- Development of transfer agreements for patients requiring more comprehensive care at a Level I or Level II Trauma Center;
- Providing backup care for rural and community hospitals;
- Offering continued education of the nursing and allied health personnel or trauma team;
- Being involved with prevention efforts and having an active outreach program for its referring communities.
