On Tuesday morning, Wellstar Health System’s top government relations officer briefed Cobb lawmakers on the health care provider’s major priorities as the 2021 legislative session approaches.
Brandon Reese, Wellstar’s executive director of government relations, discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, hopes for a vaccine and other challenges for one of Georgia’s largest health care providers in front of the Cobb County Legislative Delegation Pre-Session Meeting.
“Like other health care systems in Georgia and across the country, we continue to see the concerning trend of increasing COVID-19 cases,” Reese said as he shared Wellstar’s latest statistics. As of Nov. 30, Wellstar had 285 COVID-19 patients admitted to its hospitals throughout the metro area, with another 137 under investigation. So far, Wellstar’s infrastructure has been able to keep up with this latest rise in cases; across their system, 53% of ventilators are in use.
Reese echoed the concerns of public health officials that the Thanksgiving holiday would likely lead to a rise in cases, noting that the trend would not become apparent for another seven to 10 days.
Wellstar officials plan to meet with Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday to discuss vaccine distribution as Pfizer and Moderna apply for emergency FDA authorization of their respective vaccines.
“It’s top of mind for everybody, and we’ve already started planning discussions to collaborate on vaccine communications and distribution,” Reese said. Wellstar will plan to vaccinate their frontline workers first, and has prepared cold storage facilities for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Regarding its priorities for the 2021 legislative session, Reese said Wellstar is opposed to any further changes to Georgia’s Certificate of Need laws. Those laws require providers to obtain such a certificate to undertake a major expansion project (like building a new hospital wing), or changing what services it provides.
Opponents of reforms passed in 2019 included Wellstar CEO Candice Saunders, who argued such changes would jeopardize Georgians’ health care and unfairly hurt Wellstar’s bottom line. Supporters of the bill claimed it would promote competition and lower costs. The General Assembly ultimately passed a less ambitious bill that Wellstar referred to as “a compromise” in its Tuesday presentation.
The provider is also asking for increased support in pandemic response and the economic fallout wrought by COVID-19. Reese said the company is projected to lose $50 million in 2020, and is seeking additional federal support for its response efforts. Wellstar plans to resume providing weekly COVID-19 briefings this week.
Other asks of lawmakers from Wellstar included:
Increased trauma care funding: Wellstar says it is the largest trauma care provider in the metro area and operates the busiest emergency care department in the state at Kennestone Hospital. The provider said “policymakers should act to stabilize existing trauma hospitals and health care providers that offer trauma services.”
Reduce Georgia’s uninsured rate: Reese said expanding insurance coverage to more Georgians is essential to maintaining Wellstar’s financial stability. One in 10 of its patients are uninsured, Wellstar says, which is a “hidden tax on businesses providing health insurance coverage to their employees and increases the cost of services.”
Fund medical education: To keep good doctors in Georgia, Wellstar says, the state should increase spending on medical education in state by expanding residency programs at local hospitals and health care providers.
