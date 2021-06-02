Developers opened a new 133-room, “wellness-focused” hotel in Cumberland Wednesday. EVEN Hotel Atlanta – Cobb Galleria, located on Overton Park Drive off Cumberland Boulevard, is now open to the public.
The EVEN Hotel brand, launched in 2012, is a “disruptor in this industry,” said Jay Caiafa, chief operating officer for the Americas division of IHG Hotels & Resorts, EVEN’s parent company. IHG’s other brands include InterContinental Hotels, Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites and others.
This is the second EVEN Hotel in metro Atlanta — the other is in Alpharetta.
The EVEN brand is aimed at enabling guests to continue their diets, fitness routines and other wellness-related activities while traveling. In addition to a larger-than-usual hotel gym, guests are provided fitness equipment — resistance bands, exercise balls — in their rooms. The rooms also have mood lighting and “spa-inspired showers,” and the in-house restaurant is focused on healthy food options. Even the bar is health-focused, serving a number of drinks under 100 calories, said general manager Jasmine Shah.
"They can be on track while they're traveling," Shah said.
Standard rooms start at about $100 a night, according to the hotel’s website.
The hotel is managed by Real Hospitality Group and was developed by Miami-based developer EPELBOIM.
The development represents a $26 million investment, EPELBOIM CEO Noel Epelboim said. Shah said the hotel employs about 25 people. His company has built two other EVEN hotels in the U.S. and said they’ve performed well. This location has already sold out of rooms for this weekend, he said. The timing was advantageous due to the waning threat of the pandemic.
“Last year was tough,” Epelboim said, adding that during challenges in the development he knew that they were “going to get into a moment where the market’s eventually going to ramp up, start again, and that’s what’s actually happened.”
