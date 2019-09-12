Weekend temperatures are expected to fall back into the mid-80s this weekend after a week of record-challenging heat for much of the South, according to AccuWeather and forecasters with the National Weather Service.
This week, highs nearly 10 degrees above historic averages for the second week of September have been baking a large swath of the region, AccuWeather forecasts show.
Normal high temperatures for the region this time of year range from the mid-80s to low 90s. This week, highs in the mid-90s to near 100 were forecast over a broad area, according to AccuWeather. And temperatures felt several degrees higher than that in the mid- to late-afternoon hours.
Those temperatures are expected to continue into the weekend.
National Weather Service meteorologist Ty Vaughn said the heat is thanks to a high pressure ridge bringing in hot, dry air from the northwest, but the forecast calls for things to get back to normal next week. Monday and Tuesday are both projected to have highs of 86 degrees.
“That’s about the ranges we’d expect,” Vaughn said. “And as that high pressure system moves out, we’ll get a moisture return, and adding a little moisture to the atmosphere will make things a little cooler.”
But Vaughn said it’s not yet clear whether that means temperatures will keep dropping until autumn officially begins Sept. 23, or if we could have another surprise summer.
“In looking out that far, there’s no real answer I can give you one way or other,” he said.
AccuWeather reports that on Monday, Atlanta fell one degree short of the 100-degree record dating back to 1925. Marietta’s high on Monday reached 97.
The company also expected the 94-degree record dating back to 1900 to be “shattered” in Atlanta on Thursday. By National Weather Service measurements, that occurred, as Thursday temperatures in Atlanta reached a 97-degree high.
Marietta's high reached 96 Thursday.
With football season underway, forecasters also warn it will be important for athletes to take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. Forecasters recommend taking frequent water breaks and avoiding exercise during peak temperatures in the afternoon to limit the chance of falling victim to the heat.
