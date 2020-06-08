When Lillie Heisser and four friends decided they would stage a march to protest racism in Kennesaw, she thought they might get 100 people to show up.
Actual turnout shocked the organizers and law enforcement alike.
More than 3,000 people peacefully marched from Swift-Cantrell Park to the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History and back Sunday evening, according to Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling and a city police official.
Other weekend protests staged in Cobb, most of them organized by recent graduates of the county's high schools, drew hundreds more.
A Cobb Police Department spokesman said the weekend protests in unincorporated Cobb were peaceful and that no arrests were made.
Protesters' demands ranged from the vague -- justice -- to very specific -- passage of HB 426, a hate crimes bill that has stalled in the state Senate.
None, however, suggested the anger that had brought them out was limited to the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. Whether or not they described racism as "systemic," each said it was far too common.
SUNDAY
"Small cities in Georgia are known for their racism and their prejudice," said Amayah Campbell, 20, a graduate of Allatoona High. Campbell was one of the five young women who organized the march in Kennesaw. "And so we felt like we should come out and protest where there's actual racism prevalent every single day."
Campbell, Heisser and co-organizer Jada Wooten each said they had witnessed or experienced racism at Allatoona.
"Kids would look at me funny for talking about civil rights," Heisser said, adding that she felt vindicated after the enormous show of support Sunday.
Yvonne Borchardt, a teacher at Brumby Elementary, said she came, in part, out of fear that one of her students of color might meet the same fate as George Floyd.
"I've always told my kids that when we talk about Martin Luther King Jr.," she continued, "(that) I would like to think if I lived back then, that I would have been walking side by side to bring about equality. And if I don't to that now, then what was the point of me telling my kids that?"
The protesters gathered at Swift-Cantrell Park and marched down North Main Street to the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History.
Walking back toward the park, Vinette Leopard said her brother, a black man, is frequently stopped and questioned by officers in the New York Police Department.
"It's unfair that people are thought to be guilty until proven innocent," she said. "The idea of white privilege needs to be acknowledged and fixed."
Her demand was specific: People had filed more than a dozen complaints over the years against Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd.
"That needs to change," she said.
Jordan Hewing, a student athlete at Kennesaw State University, said the Kennesaw protest was his third since the death of George Floyd. He wants to see more investment in public schools and black-owned businesses.
Donte Gibbs, an Acworth resident and student at Chattahoochee Technical College, said he has lived all over Cobb County: in Smyrna, in Marietta, in Kennesaw.
Gibbs said he has not personally been subjected to racism in Cobb, but that his friends had.
"Me being black, I haven't myself been exposed to too much racism personally," he said, "but I know that it's going on, and it's the fact that I can use my voice, including all these others people's voices, to spread a message of positivity and anti-racism."
A Kennesaw police officer directing traffic during the protest, who would identify himself only as Officer Smith, smiled as he watched the protesters march past.
"It's been great," he said of the protest. "It's been very peaceful. I love seeing people express their rights, use their First Amendment rights."
Regarding the narrative that police use a disproportionately heavy hand when enforcing the law in communities of color -- "Skin color is not reasonable suspicion," one protester's sign read -- "we hope to show that that's not true," the officer said. "no one agrees with what happened to George Floyd. Absolutely no one."
Earlier in the day, dozens marched down Barrett Parkway, beginning at its intersection with Bells Ferry Road.
The march was organized by Tony Bibbins, 22, a graduate of Sprayberry High School and student at Georgia Southen University. Bibbins said he and his friends were working on a list of specific changes they would like to see.
At one point, Cobb police arrived and asked protesters, who had taken up one lane along Barrett Parkway, to march on the sidewalk.
"We just don't want you to get hit by a car," an officer said from his cruiser.
Joshua Bailey, a fellow Sprayberry High graduate, said black Americans are still dealing with the legacy of slavery and that the country had not truly reckoned with its past in the way Germany had after World War II.
At one point, their group stopped and knelt just before the intersection of Barrett Parkway and Roberts Boulevard. Employees and customers at a nearby Chevrolet dealership took out their phones to record.
"That surprised me out there," Kenneth Aaron Moore, an employee at the dealership, said afterward. "It's a beautiful sight to see."
At the same time, hundreds were marching in Marietta.
Co-organizer Elizabeth Garnes estimated that more than 500 people had come to the march she helped to organize, which began at Zion Baptist Church.
Garnes, a student at Xavier University and graduate of Marietta High School, said she and the other organizers emphasized voter registration and participation in the Census, the results of which determine federal funding available to local governments, among other things.
Co-organizer Taylor Colbert, 19, also graduated from Marietta High. She now attends Howard University.
"Being black is a beautiful thing, but it's also very (tiring) sometimes as well," she said. "Tired of fighting for yourself, saying 'Black Lives Matter' down the street in 2020. It's kind of ridiculous, you know?"
SATURDAY
Pastor David Eldridge of Marietta's Stonebridge Church stood before a crowd Saturday morning and told them something obvious: "I'm white," he said, to laughs. "Shocking."
Then the pastor, who had been called on to pray for Marietta schools, said something that some in the crowd may not have expected.
He said Marietta schools had worked for him and for his four children.
"And my assumption has been, if it works for us, it ought to work for other people, and if it doesn't, they should just work harder," he said. "And that's not true. And so I confess that. And I am sorry.
"God, I would pray that you would show me, show us, God, how to use our voice to open the door to whom it's been shut in their face," he said.
Eldridge was among more than a dozen pastors and elected officials from around Cobb County who prayed for justice, unity and an end to racism at Zion Baptist Church Saturday morning.
Just as the civil rights movement of the 1960s was aided by the newly ubiquitous television, Zion Baptist Pastor Eric Beckham said, so is today's Black Lives Matter movement aided by the smartphone, with which people have recorded incidents of police brutality that would have otherwise gone unreported.
The Rev. Lynne Burkhead of Marietta's Turner Chapel AME said she was a product of the civil rights movement.
"I did witness the dogs, and I did see the waterhose," she said. "So this week, when I saw the rubber bullets and the tear gas, fear resonated again like never before."
Burkhead said she fears for her 20-year-old grandson every time he leaves the house.
"I should not feel fear in these United States," she said. "For everything that has been fought for, I should not feel this pain and this fear. But I do. And we do."
Pastor Matthew Brown, of the Greater Community Church of God in Christ, mentioned the recent killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick by three men who were not law enforcement officers.
"What we're protesting about is the fact that it took two months because there is this systemic injustice — two months — to bring attention to (it)," he said. "Today we come to prick the conscience of individuals before we can move the consciousness of a government. We come to look at our own selves, not to move forward with another plan, not to create another committee, not to literally raise up another good feeling moment, but to sit in this moment. To stew in it, and be changed by the change that has occurred."
Aside from urging people to vote on Election Day Tuesday, speakers largely avoided making political statements at the protest — with one exception.
Beckham called out what he saw as an ongoing injustice within Cobb County — conditions at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where six inmates died in 2019.
"Some of our own church members are crying out about the horrid, horrid conditions of mistreatment (there)," he said, as Sheriff Neil Warren, whose office controls the detention center, stood behind him. "Am I supposed to listen to them and believe, or are we supposed to be in denial and turn away with deaf ears. ... The SCLC has brought in the ACLU. Why is there still no investigation?"
When it was Warren's turn to speak, he said that he did not construe anything he had heard from previous speakers as "negative towards law enforcement" and, referring to comments from Burkhead and others who spoke before him, lamented the fact that some black people coach their children in how to speak to law enforcement out of fear of what might happen to them otherwise.
He then led a prayer of his own in which he asked that God "cleanse my heart of any, any racism" and "any hate."
Brianna McNair of Powder Springs said it was the first protest she attended in the past two weeks. She appreciated the focus on prayer and the fact that it was organized in concert with local police.
McNair attended to demand justice for black lives, she said. She sees little tension between Powder Springs police and the community its officers serve, but said such tension runs high in metro Atlanta generally, citing videos of peaceful protesters being tear-gassed.
But Ragina Worthy, who lives in Marietta, said the problem is not limited to big cities.
"My children they have been stopped, their cars have been searched," said Worthy, who is black. "It is very real everywhere. It is not just in Minneapolis. It is not just in Atlanta."
She and her friend Curtis Bass said the morning's protest was just the beginning.
"It cannot end here," Bass said. "Because this was nothing. We could do this all day. It has to continue."
That afternoon, protests in Smyrna, Marietta Square and east Cobb drew hundreds more.
Two separate groups of protesters gathered at Marietta Square holding signs that read "Black Lives Matter" and chanting the names of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed in her apartment by St. Louis police.
"I think for us its very important to spread the message that's all the way down in Atlanta and all the way across the nation up to our small town in Marietta," said Samantha Cook, who organized one of the protests at the Square.
One of the protesters, Cole Sylvester, recounted an experience he had had with police similar to that of George Floyd.
"It was midnight," he said. "Me and my friends were on our way home, we had stopped at the park, we were just going to smoke and then go home."
Police officers showed up and handcuffed them.
"I got up and I wanted to run, and they tackled me," he said. "(The officer's) knee was on my neck for about two minutes. I blame myself for that situation."
"No," interjected a woman standing nearby. "No one should have their knee on you. Period."
In east Cobb, some 200 people gathered for a protest at Lassiter High School.
Buzae Keith, Julia Konen and Jake Hays, all rising seniors at the school, said they had organized the protest to bring awareness to east Cobb.
"It’s not necessarily that east Cobb is racist, it’s just that they don’t get affected by it," Keith said.
Hays made a flyer urging attendees to press their state lawmakers to pass a hate crimes bill and law enforcement reforms, among them the banning of choke holds and tear gas, the creation of a use-of-force matrix "that requires de-escalation when possible and a legal obligation for officers that they intervene if one of their own is using excessive force."
