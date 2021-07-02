Next weekend, a series of events are scheduled in recognition of a Union soldier whose remains for years were in a private collection.
The effort has been organized by Brad Quinlin, the cemetery’s longtime volunteer historian, who has been working for months to organize the event. Quinlin believes the remains belong to a Black Union soldier who was likely killed in July 1865 on the banks of the Chattahoochee River.
To commemorate the soldier’s life, a slate of events has been organized for the weekend leading up to the burial. All events, aside from the film screening, are free. The itinerary is as follows:
FRIDAY, JULY 9
10 a.m. – 2 p.m: Living History event at Zion Baptist Church, 165 Lemon Street
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Dedication Service for the Unknown at the Marietta Educational Garden Center, 505 Kennesaw Avenue
2 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Civil War Hospital Walking Tour, starting from Zion Baptist Church
7 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.: Pre-show behind the scenes of the movie “Glory” at the Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square
8 p.m. – 10 p.m.: Screening of “Glory” at the Strand Theatre
SATURDAY, JULY 10
2 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Civil War Hospital Walking Tour, starting from Zion Baptist Church
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Performance of play “It Could Be Me” at Zion Baptist Church
SUNDAY, JULY 11
3 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Service for an Unknown Union Soldier at Zion Church
4 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Post-service military tribute and processional walk to Marietta National Cemetery
For more information, contact Brad Quinlin at bradquinlin@tolearnyourhistory.com.
