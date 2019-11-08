If you're traveling Interstate 285 this weekend, expect delays, say transportation officials.
Weather permitting, single and double lane closures, as well as rolling closures, are expected for northbound and southbound lanes on the Atlanta perimeter.
Lane closures could affect one lane beginning at 10 p.m. Friday and will be expanded to two lanes at 11 p.m., according to the Cobb County Department of Transportation. The closures will remain in effect until 5 a.m. on Monday.
Expected closures include:
- Two right lanes on I-285 southbound between Paces Ferry Road and Bolton Road;
- Two right lanes on I-285 southbound between the Chattahoochee River and I-20;
- Two right lanes on I-285 northbound between D.L. Hollowell Parkway and the Chattahoochee River; and
- Rolling lane closures throughout the area for "hydro-blasting." As crews complete work in one area, the closures will move to the next location.
