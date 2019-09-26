Transportation officials say lane closures and detours in Kennesaw will continue this weekend as Georgia Department of Transportation contractors continue work on bridges in the area.
GDOT will install lane closures on Interstate 75 northbound and southbound between the Chastain Road and Wade Green Road exits, as well as an overnight detour on Frey Road from Friday night until Monday morning, according to Natalie Dale, a spokesperson for GDOT.
Weather permitting, these are the scheduled closures between the Chastain Road and Wade Green Road exits in proximity of the Steve Frey Road Bridge:
- A single right lane will be closed on I-75 northbound and southbound beginning 9 p.m. Friday, September 27, until 5 a.m. Monday, September 30;
- A continuous temporary detour will be in place beginning 9 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday as a portion of Frey Road under the bridge will be closed. Frey Road will be closed between George Busbee Parkway and Campus Loop Road near the Kennesaw State University campus.
The Frey Road detour will redirect motorists heading southbound on Frey Road toward I-75 onto George Busbee Parkway southbound, to Chastain Road westbound and then to Frey Road northbound to reach their destinations, Dale said.
Drivers heading northbound on Frey Road from Campus Loop Road near the Kennesaw State University campus will be directed southbound on Frey, eastbound on Chastain Road and northbound on George Busbee Parkway to their destinations, she said.
Dale said the closures are necessary to ensure the safety of work crews and drivers as crews demolish bridge decking on the Steve Frey Road Bridge and applying a restorative surface and permanent striping to the structure.
GDOT also plans to close one right lane on I-75 southbound near state Route 5/Barrett Parkway from 9 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday.
Dale said the closure is needed to perform rehabilitation of the I-75 southbound bridge over Barrett Parkway.
The larger $4.28 million project will rehabilitate the I-75 northbound and southbound bridges over Barrett Parkway, with repairs including bridge joint replacement, deck overhang repairs, replacement of anchor bolts and painting of the structures. The project is scheduled for completion in March 2020, she said.
Dale said the lane closures are needed to ensure safety of work crews and drivers.
