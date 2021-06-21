Three adults and multiple children, including one person from Austell, were injured in a south Cobb crash near Six Flags Over Georgia on Saturday, according to the Cobb County Police Department.
Investigators say 26-year-old Lashonda Grier of College Park was driving a silver 2016 Kia Forte north on Factory Shoals Road just before 2 p.m. when she attempted to make a left turn onto Riverside Parkway. At the same time, a black 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Austell resident Enedina Enriquez-Cruz, 44, traveled south, approaching the intersection.
The front ends of the two vehicles collided, sending the Tahoe off the road and into a metal pole on the shoulder and the Forte spinning until it came to a rest in the northbound lanes of Factory Shoals Road, Officer S.A. Barner said in a news release.
Grier was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, while her passenger, 30-year-old Chester Goodwin, of Atlanta, as well as Enriquez-Cruz were both transported to Wellstar Cobb Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Juvenile passengers in the Kia Forte were transported to Atlanta Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The crash is under investigation, and anyone with more information is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
