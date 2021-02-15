Closures and delays were announced Monday as authorities advised caution on roads Tuesday morning. Continued rainfall is expected to be followed by cold air, with the potential for black ice.
Cobb County offices will not open until 10 a.m. Tuesday. The Board of Commissioners zoning meeting has been delayed until 10:30 a.m.
The vaccination site at Jim Miller Park will be closed Tuesday due to the threat of poor road conditions. People with appointments will be contacted to reschedule.
All annual Cobb County School District staff will work remotely Tuesday, the district announced. Staff whose jobs require them to be on-site will be contacted by their direct supervisor.
Kennesaw State University has delayed all operations until 10 a.m., with all classes before then canceled. All campuses of Chattahoochee Technical College will delay opening until 10 a.m.
Kyle Thiem, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said they expect the Marietta area to get “a few more rounds” of rain Monday night, followed by cold air.
“We're going to be pretty moist in between now and then, so we're concerned that we might not be able to evaporate all that water off the roadways by the time we get some freezing temperatures into the area,” Thiem said.
Lows for Monday night are around 20 degrees. The NWS expects some patchy areas of black ice to develop, especially over bridges and overpasses.
It’s best to avoid roads Tuesday morning, but if you have to commute, Thiem said to use caution and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front.
The NWS forecast predicts highs of about 35 degrees during the day on Tuesday. Above-freezing temperatures, sunlight and cars driving on the road should cause the black ice to break up and melt throughout the day.
Thiem said precipitation in the Marietta area will let up several hours before the temperature drops below freezing, so snow or other winter precipitation is not expected.
The Georgia Department of Transportation administered brine treatment to metro Atlanta roads Monday. Drivers are asked to pay attention to GDOT trucks and keep their distance.
Additionally, Cobb Department of Transportation crews will be monitoring roads and treating icy areas that develop. Cobb DOT may also pre-treat bridges or other trouble spots.
MUST Ministries said it would open its shelter at 55 Elizabeth Church Road in Marietta at 8 p.m. Monday to provide services for residents. Call 678-384-5727 for information on the shelter.
The Marietta Police Department sent out an notice advising more rain could come late Wednesday and continue through Thursday. Low temperatures are forecasted for Friday morning, so motorists should be aware of the potential for black ice throughout the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.