The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Cobb County until 9 p.m.
This means severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible in the watch area, according to the agency's website. It does not mean either will occur, but weather conditions are favorable for them to develop.
The Weather Channel online says to expect occasional rain for the next several hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.