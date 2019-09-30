Two Marietta schools were placed on temporary lockout Monday morning as a precaution when police were called to a domestic dispute in between the campuses.
The initial 911 call was made around 10 a.m., indicating that one of the people involved in the dispute possibly had a weapon and was walking in the vicinity of Marietta High School and Burruss Elementary School, which are about half a mile apart.
Marietta police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said both schools were placed on lockout for about 10 minutes, meaning the teachers and students continued as normal within their classrooms, but no-one could enter or exit the school buildings without permission.
He said there ended up being no threat to either school’s students or staff and the lockouts were lifted around 10:20 a.m. without incident.
“When we get this type of call, that someone may have a weapon close to a school, we proceed with an abundance of caution,” McPhilamy said, adding that no-one was arrested in relation to the domestic dispute.
A lockout is different to a lockdown, when students and staff are instructed to stop everything and hide quietly inside locked classrooms, he said.
