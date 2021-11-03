It was late Tuesday night when former Cobb County Commissioner Bob Ott got the call.

“The scheduler called me at like, midnight, and said, ‘Hey, you got a trip.’ And I’m so excited, you can just tell, and she (said), ‘Why are you so excited?’” Ott told the MDJ Wednesday.

“I said, ‘We’re going to pick up the Braves.’”

That’s how the Delta pilot found out he’d got the job of flying the 2021 World Champions home from Houston.

In November of 2013, Ott was one of the commissioners who voted in favor of the memorandum of understanding between the Cobb County government and Atlanta Braves, which spelled out the terms of how construction of Truist Park would be financed. The vote was 4-1 with then-Commissioner Lisa Cupid opposed. And as the stadium was in his district, he was intimately involved in the details.

Speaking with the MDJ from the flight deck before the team arrived, Ott said he was sporting one of the jerseys the team had given him over the years. Flight attendants, likewise bejerseyed, had decked out the cabin area with banners and balloons.

The team had a take off time of 4 p.m. Eastern, and landed at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

There, Ott said, press members and Delta CEO Ed Bastian were set to meet the victors on the tarmac.

“When I got the trip, I was really excited,” Ott said, “With all the amount of time we spent building the stadium — and then be able to bring them home?”

1
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.