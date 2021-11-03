In this 2013 photo, Tim Lee, chair of the Cobb Board of Commissioners, left, with Commissioner Bob Ott, middle, and Tad Leithead, chair of the Cumberland Community Improvement District, stand on the undeveloped land that would become the site of Truist Park.
Former Cobb commissioner and Delta pilot Bob Ott poses with the Braves' World Series trophy along with Braves CEO Derek Schiller and Braves' Development CEO Mike Plant.
It was late Tuesday night when former Cobb County Commissioner Bob Ott got the call.
“The scheduler called me at like, midnight, and said, ‘Hey, you got a trip.’ And I’m so excited, you can just tell, and she (said), ‘Why are you so excited?’” Ott told the MDJ Wednesday.
“I said, ‘We’re going to pick up the Braves.’”
That’s how the Delta pilot found out he’d got the job of flying the 2021 World Champions home from Houston.
In November of 2013, Ott was one of the commissioners who voted in favor of the memorandum of understanding between the Cobb County government and Atlanta Braves, which spelled out the terms of how construction of Truist Park would be financed. The vote was 4-1 with then-Commissioner Lisa Cupid opposed. And as the stadium was in his district, he was intimately involved in the details.
Speaking with the MDJ from the flight deck before the team arrived, Ott said he was sporting one of the jerseys the team had given him over the years. Flight attendants, likewise bejerseyed, had decked out the cabin area with banners and balloons.
The team had a take off time of 4 p.m. Eastern, and landed at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
There, Ott said, press members and Delta CEO Ed Bastian were set to meet the victors on the tarmac.
“When I got the trip, I was really excited,” Ott said, “With all the amount of time we spent building the stadium — and then be able to bring them home?”
