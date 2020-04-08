Terry DeWitt wants to add a fourth P to the Paycheck Protection Program: Patience.
“This is a huge undertaking,” DeWitt, the president of CenterState Bank Cobb, said. “I would ask you to think of your business and what would happen if, all of a sudden, all of your customers decided they wanted your product or service today.”
DeWitt was among four experts the Cobb Chamber of Commerce convened for its second installment of a weekly teleconference series aimed at businesses ravaged by government-imposed shutdowns meant to slow the coronavirus’s spread. He wasn’t the only one to stress patience.
“You may have to check with a couple of lenders because everybody that I know is taking care of their already-existing customers first,” said Clark Hungerford, president of Vinings Bank. “And then, as time passes and we get those done, we will be looking for additional people we can help.”
The Paycheck Protection Plan is just one component of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed on March 27. Given the scope of the act, and the federal government’s evolving guidance on how to properly implement it, “something we tell you today could be different tomorrow,” said Jeff Fucito, partner in charge at Cobb-based accounting firm Mauldin & Jenkins.
The Paycheck Protection Program has made almost $350 billion in loans available to the country’s small businesses, loans that can be forgiven so long as 75% of the money is spent on keeping existing employees and maintaining their levels of compensation for eight weeks.
The other 25% can be used for other business expenses such as rent, utilities and interest on mortgage obligations. If more than a quarter of the money is spent on something other than payroll, the difference will have to be paid back.
The experts fielded questions during the teleconference. One person asked whether he or she could use the money to rehire workers that had already been laid off due to the crisis and count it as having been spent on payroll. Fucito said that was possible.
There are other benefits to the money being doled out by the Paycheck Protection Plan.
“And the nice thing about it is that if it is forgiven, there are no income tax considerations,” Hungerford said. “Usually forgiveness of debt carries an income tax burden on it.”
To keep track of the money, Fucito recommended that businesses create a segregated bank account in which to keep it.
The Paycheck Protection Plan is only one of three key tools businesses can turn to for help during the crisis, according to Fucito. The other two are Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration and loans for mid-sized businesses.
EIDL is a longer-term loan program aimed at businesses that may still be struggling after government-imposed shutdowns are lifted.
EIDL is available to businesses that cannot meet their financial obligations due to the crisis. Eligible companies include manufacturers with fewer than 500 employees and nonmanufacturers with less than $7.5 million in receipts. It can be used to cover up to $2 million in losses caused by the crisis, at a rate of 3.75% for businesses and 2.75% for nonprofits.
They are not forgivable, however, with the exception of an initial $10,000 that the SBA has promised to disburse within 72 hours — a promise it has often failed to keep.
“Recently they have not been meeting that 72-hour goal, but we’re hoping that it will be close to that,” Fucito said.
Information and guidance regarding the loans for mid-sized businesses is limited, Fucito said. He was able to say, however, that it would be available to businesses with 500 to 1,000 employees and that the loans are not forgivable.
Businesses can apply for both EIDL and the Paycheck Protection Plan but cannot use the money for the same purposes, Fucito said.
Although the federal government has been issuing guidance on the Paycheck Protection Plan and EIDLs, some details have yet to be released.
“If there is one area that is extremely lacking in the guidance that we have so far is how self-employed individuals are going to be treated,” Fucito said.
Thus far, what he does know is that they will be eligible for their 2019 income minus business expenses through the Paycheck Protection Plan.
Chris Gruehn, an advisor at Pinnacle Financial Partners, said “We’re flying this plane as we build it.”
Given the possibility that federal guidance might change, Hungerford urged caution.
“I would not encourage you to be in a big haste to get this done until you know exactly what you’re getting yourself into,” he said.
The call’s participants agreed that businesses who want to know more should talk to their banker.
“Ultimately it’s up to the bankers to implement this,” Fucito said.
Next week’s teleconference will cover human resources issues during the crisis.
