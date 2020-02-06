ACWORTH — In looking to the city’s future, Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood reminded residents of its past during his State of the City Address on Thursday, declaring 2020 a celebration of Acworth’s 10th anniversary of winning an All-America City Award from the National Civic League.
Video footage from Acworth’s award presentation in 2010 preceded Allegood’s address Thursday in front of about 300 people at the Acworth Community Center, where he spoke of the importance of one of the award judge’s comments that Acworth was a “city with a heart.”
“For me and for all of us on the stage and for our entire community, that was a defining moment,” Allegood said. “Everything changed because not only were we named to be the All-America City, but were defined to be this loving, caring community, the most loving caring community in all of America.”
Allegood said 2019 was a great year for Acworth with the city welcoming 130 new businesses, generating around 800 new jobs.
“We had a great year, many businesses have talked about the revenues being up,” Allegood said. “It was a really good year for small businesses in our community. Last year was a phenomenal year, we were celebrating something every single week.”
He highlighted several city projects that made good progress in the last year, including development of the old Kmart site, where The Logan mixed-use development is being built to comprise residential, retail and restaurant space.
“Several health care providers have a lot of interest in this property,” Allegood said. “We’re excited about the opportunities that are coming up there.”
Allegood also mentioned the recent completion of the city’s pedestrian bridge overpass at the intersection of Lemon Street and Northside Drive/Southside Drive, as well as the opening of the new Acworth History Center on the site of the city’s first railroad depot, built near the corner of Main and Lemon streets before the Civil War in the 1840s.
“It was a historic year for starting and stopping projects for us,” Allegood said of 2019.
The City Council adopted a 2020 “balanced” budget of $42.2 million, the mayor said, without raising the millage rate, for the 10th year in a row. The city also “significantly” increased its reserve balance in 2019, he said.
Acworth city staff had hundreds of thousands of customer interactions in 2019, and by the end of the year had collected 90% of all property taxes and 100% of business licenses, Allegood said.
He mentioned the city’s police department is fully staffed “for the first time,” citing competitive pay rates implemented in the last year and a positive culture within the department that staff want to be part of.
Allegood got a laugh from the audience when he used the term “drain the swamp” in regards to the development of Logan Farm Park, using sales tax funds.
“It was a swamp, I’m not kidding,” he said. “We really drained the swamp.”
Allegood urged audience members to support the next proposed Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax at the polls later this year, highlighting work throughout the city funded by the 1% tax since the first cycle of it started in 1994. Since then Acworth has received $150 million in SPLOST funds, Allegood said.
Recently the tax dividends have built Acworth a new library, which the mayor said housed technology that would carry residents through the next 50 years.
Allegood said other developments around town progressing this year include the old Cranes Taxidermy building, the Red Top Brewhouse due to open in May, the 1885 Grill restaurant due to open in July, and the TapTown Tasting Emporium and Eatery due to open in December.
The city will soon get two new parks, he said, called McClain Park and Doyle Hill Park at Rosenwald, and American Engineers is building a new premises in Acworth that should bring 50 new “high-paid” engineering jobs to the city.
Recently Acworth also welcomed a new Wellstar surgery center, where Allegood said he had surgery in November that proved “a great experience.”
He highlighted Acworth’s status as one of 18 Georgia Exceptional Main Street communities, and said the city is like a puzzle made up of the “pieces” of love, faith, trust, partnership, inclusivity and teamwork.
“It’s a loving, caring community and you are all a part of us putting these puzzle pieces in place.”
