In times like these, the good in people shines.
We’re all coping with the coronavirus and its effects in different ways. The MDJ would like to report on acts of kindness, goodwill and generosity. Simply put, we want to share stories of neighbors helping neighbors.
If you know of an instance of benevolence — an any scale — and are willing to share with MDJ readers, tell us your story.
Send an email to mdjnews@mdjonline with the subject line: Act of Kindness.
