MARIETTA — About 50 parents, students and community members protested at Marietta Square’s Glover Park on Saturday, calling on Cobb County School District to reinstate the option of face-to-face learning and asking school officials to welcome students back to the classroom amid the pandemic that has killed more than 166,000 Americans.
Saturday’s event, taking place two days before school starts Monday, was the second public protest to call for face-to-face instruction. The group protested at the Cobb County Civic Center two weeks ago. On Saturday, protesters — less than half of whom wore masks or other face coverings — planted signs calling for face-to-face instruction across the park.
Protest organizer Amy Henry said she wants more transparency from the school district, and she called on the school board to host their Aug. 20 meeting in person rather than over Zoom.
“There’s places to hold it so that we can, as parents, ask questions to the board,” Henry said. “They are not allowing us to do that. … We need to see what the plan is, when we’re going back to school, what precautions are going to be put in place.”
Henry, who lives in east Cobb and has four school-age children, said she is not deterred by recent school closures in neighboring counties. Cherokee County’s Etowah and Woodstock high schools are closed until the end of the month due to outbreaks of COVID-19, and the district quarantined hundreds of students and employees. Paulding County’s North Paulding High School closed its doors for the last week after staff and students tested positive for COVID-19 and a picture showing minimal social distancing and mask wearing in a school hallway spread virally across the internet.
“We will not stop until we get our choice back because face-to-face learning is the best learning for these kids,” Henry said. “This virus is not going away. We need to learn to live with it.”
Greg Tuttle, who lives in east Cobb and has three school-age children, joined the protest Saturday because he wants his family to have the choice of in-person learning.
“We feel like the ability to be in school and have our children in school in person is a really meaningful experience and it’s what’s best for our children,” Tuttle said. “This isn’t about trying to dictate the world at large, what they do. It’s about doing what we think is best.”
Henry and Tuttle both said they do not want to take away the virtual learning option from families who prefer it.
One married couple responded to the protesters, saying it is not yet safe to reopen schools for face-to-face learning. Justin Holladay, a Marietta resident who works in education, noted that rally attendees were not complying with the park’s virus mitigation protocols.
“My only point that I’m trying to make right here is that the signs say ‘social distancing required,’ and they’re not following the regulations,” Holladay said. “I don’t agree with what they’re doing.”
Anna Holladay also expressed frustration with the rally, and she noted that the school district had already released its reopening plan.
“I don’t know what it’s about because the Cobb County School District has already put out a phased opening plan,” she said. “They’re angry that they don’t have a date on it, which is beyond comprehension to me because we’re in the middle of a pandemic.”
Cobb County’s three-phase reopening plan will gradually welcome students back to the classroom. Officials say the launch of phase one will be based on public health data rather than specified dates.
In a phone interview with the Marietta Daily Journal on Friday, Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said face-to-face instruction is the ideal learning environment, but the district will only reinstate that option when it is safe to do so.
“I know that everyone does not want to be going to school virtually, and certainly I would rather us be in face-to-face instructional mode, but, at this point in time, we can not ensure the safety of teachers and staff and students to be in face-to-face mode,” he said. “All of the team members have been going above and beyond to ensure a smooth start to the school year in, quite honestly, the most abnormal school start that we have ever been involved with.”
