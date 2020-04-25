In March, when the first coronavirus case arrived at Marietta’s Kennestone Hospital, the largest in Cobb, staff there “knew that this was going to be something different,” said Mary Chatman, the hospital’s president.
“We felt like this was, perhaps, the beginning of something that … was going to become a little bit of our norm,” she said.
In a half-hour interview with the Marietta Daily Journal on Thursday, Chatman discussed the ways in which business at the hospital has changed since the arrival of that first case, Wellstar’s reluctance to release hard numbers regarding the number of COVID-19 patients and ICU beds at its hospitals and a new emergency department that will come online in early May.
Last week, the MDJ reported that Wellstar Health System had 237 COVID-positive cases and more than 400 people whose cases are under investigation. It was also reported that Kennestone and Cobb General hospitals are at 50% capacity and that Wellstar Health System has 462 intensive care unit beds, 299 of which were in use and 60% of which were occupied by people with the virus.
Chatman declined to provide exact numbers regarding capacity at Kennestone on Thursday.
“We get asked a lot about our capacity,” she said, adding that the answer “has been consistent since we got our first patient: It’s that we still have capacity.”
She said a decrease in the number of patients coming in for other reasons allowed hospital staff to repurpose some rooms to take care of COVID-19 patients.
When asked why Wellstar has been reluctant to share information regarding capacity and the number of infected people it has been treating, Chatman framed it as a matter of protecting patient privacy.
“We want to honor the patients that are in our organization … and to not really put that sort of granular data (out),” she said.
Elected officials have repeatedly said in recent weeks that social distancing seems to be working in Georgia, with the number of new cases reported daily plateauing and hospitals statewide avoiding a crush of patients as seen in New York City and some European countries, for the most part.
Regarding the number of coronavirus patients at Kennestone, Chatman said she didn’t have exact numbers, which change daily. But she did say the number of confirmed cases at Kennestone seems to have plateaued over the last five days. The number of cases under investigation has dropped slightly in that same time period.
“So that’s a good news story for us,” she said.
Nevertheless, the hospital is markedly different now than it was just two months ago.
On a normal, pre-coronavirus day, the inside of Kennestone is so busy “it’s like being in a mall,” said Jeff Cooper, the hospital’s vice president of operations earlier this month as he hung motivational posters in the employee entrance tunnel. ““And it’s just different now.”
Dana Caviness, the hospital’s director of service excellence, helped organize the delivery of those posters and agreed the hospital has changed dramatically.
“To say it’s different would be an understatement,” she said.
Visitation has been restricted, which, Chatman said, is the “opposite” of what the hospital normally does.
“We have always encouraged patients’ family members to come and be an advocate for their family,” she said. “Now we do not.”
Employees are screened as they come into work for fever, travel history and anything that might make them likely carriers of the virus.
When it comes to taking care of patients, staff have had to get creative.
For example, nurses have brought the poles holding IV bags hooked up to some patients outside the patients’ rooms so the bags can be changed without the nurses having to go inside and potentially catch or spread the virus.
As is the case at many other hospitals, staff at Kennestone conduct emergency preparedness drills on a regular basis. As such, Chatman doesn’t think there was much the hospital could have done in the years, months or weeks before the pandemic came to Cobb County.
“We could have cross-trained people sooner, but the challenge with that is, if you don’t use it, you lose it,” she said. “This is work that my team (does) on a day-to-day basis.”
Whether Kennestone continues to remain under capacity, Chatman said, will be determined by the degree to which people continue to practice social distancing.
She declined to say whether she agrees with Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to reopen businesses such as barbershops — where social distancing is, by definition, impossible — and movie theaters.
“Because we have capacity, we are poised and available if we do see an uptick (in cases),” Chatman said. “We are hoping that even with the order that the governor announced that people will still be smart about how to keep themselves safe.”
That means wearing a mask, keeping “the required 6 to 13 feet away from people” and continually washing one’s hands.
“We do believe that if people really, truly practice those sorts of measures,” she said, “we hope that we don’t see a spike.”
Even after the virus, some things may not go back to the way they were. For example, Chatman thinks telemedicine, where a doctor treats a patient over a video call, may become more commonplace.
“With people being required to shelter in place, you know they still need health care. At Wellstar, many of our doctors have begun to take care of patients virtually,” Chatman said. “The good news is that people have been very positive about that.”
The coronavirus is not, of course, the only thing on Chatman’s plate. A new emergency department is set to open May 7 if everything goes according to schedule, and it will be the second-largest in the country, she said.
Among the things that most excites her about the new department is the ability to “cohort patients” or separate them according to the issue they’re being treated for, an advantage in a department in which “there are sometimes some pretty scary things that happen.”
It will also increase the hospital’s capacity to treat emergency patients from about 140,000 per year to 220,000 per year.
Meanwhile, the existing emergency department will be used as overflow space going forward, she said.
