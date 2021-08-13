Hospitalizations in Cobb are up sevenfold from June, with critical care and medical/surgical beds across all hospitals “critically low,” according to Cobb-Douglas Public Health Director Janet Memark.
“We have a severe problem on our hands,” Memark wrote in a Friday update.
The rate of COVID-19 infection in Cobb, at 493 cases per 100,000 people, is nearly five times what is considered high transmission (100 cases per 100,000 people).
“I recently spoke to someone who said to me, ‘It’s not like the rate of death is that high’ with COVID-19,” Memark wrote. “That was a curious statement to me. In 2019, there were 2,854,838 deaths from all causes in the US. In 2020, there were 3,358,814 deaths.”
Across the country there are 2.4 million people in the hospital for COVID-19 — more than 90% are unvaccinated, she added.
The Georgia Geospatial Information Office tracks hospitalizations and groups Cobb with Douglas, Paulding and Cherokee Counties in Region N.
Per the Georgia GIO, 94.6% of general inpatient beds are in use in Region N. About 98% of Intensive Care Unit beds are in use. There are 324 COVID-19 patients in the region, making up a quarter of all patients.
About 4,100 people across Georgia are hospitalized with COVID-19. That number was less than 500 in June and more than 5,700 during last winter’s case surge.
Memark said a colleague of hers recently had to wait two days for an ICU bed in a local hospital.
“It makes me wonder, how will they decide who will get the care when they just don’t have enough nurses or beds to care for everyone that needs them. Will it be the 17-year-old gasping for air from COVID pneumonia, the 55-year-old gentleman suffering from a heart attack, or a 40-year-old involved in a severe motor vehicle accident? I don’t know what the answer is, but I hope we don’t get to the point when we are asking these questions,” she wrote.
Memark closed her message by imploring people to get vaccinated, wear a mask in public, and get their information from reputable sources, not the social media rumor mill.
Meanwhile, more than 500 students and staff in the Cobb County School District tested positive for COVID-19 during the second week of the school year.
After reporting 253 cases Aug. 6, the district said Friday its cumulative case total for the year was 822, meaning there were 569 new cases this week.
Sixty of Cobb’s 67 elementary schools have had cases so far this year.
East Side Elementary has had the most cases of any Cobb school this year with 49. The school sent home all fifth graders to learn virtually due to an outbreak and will allow them to return for in-person classes Aug. 23.
All Cobb middle schools have had cases, though none had more than 9 active cases as of Friday.
Every Cobb high school has had cases. As of Friday, Allatoona, Campbell, Hillgrove, Sprayberry, Walton and Wheeler all had a dozen or more active cases.
The issue of a districtwide mask mandate has enflamed tensions among parents. A Thursday protest at the district office in support of a mandate drew over 100 people and saw shouting matches break out between opposing groups. The school district has not required masks in schools despite new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines recommending all people wear masks indoors.
Marietta City Schools had not updated its weekly case report as of 3 p.m. Friday.
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|08/13/21
|Change
|Cases
|67,092
|+320
|Hospitalizations
|3,729
|+9
|Deaths
|1,045
|+2
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|08/13/21
|Change
|Cases
|982,589
|+5,107
|Hospitalizations
|68,852
|+212
|Deaths
|18,987
|+45
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
