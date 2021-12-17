SMYRNA — As City Council members discussed the fate of the historic Aunt Fanny’s Cabin Thursday night, they passed around a picture of a placemat the one-time restaurant had used: “One of the South’s most unusual dining places,” it read, above a drawing of five people, each of them jet black, drawn with impossibly large lips.
“This is going to be put up next to it, whenever somebody talks about it,” Councilman Austin Wagner said, holding the picture up for all to see. “Even if someone came, in my opinion, someone came with half a million dollars and was like, 'Here, keep the building on Smyrna land,' I'd be like, 'screw that.' We don’t need this.”
Most of his colleagues agreed. City Council will vote Monday to remove the cabin, either by finding someone who can pay for its transportation and upkeep or by demolition.
Councilwoman Susan Wilkinson argued for a delay, saying the public should be given a chance to weigh in on the potential demolition of a cabin built in the 1890s, when the city was just 20 years old, a cabin that eventually became one of the city’s most famous destinations, a restaurant frequented by celebrities such as Walt Disney, Clarke Gable, the Rev. Billy Graham, The Beach Boys and former president Jimmy Carter.
Her colleagues who spoke Thursday were in unanimous opposition, however, citing either the cost of repair, the cabin’s history as a restaurant that eventually became infamous for its racist glorification of the antebellum South, or both.
Councilman Travis Lindley argued for putting the debate to rest as quickly as possible, citing the national attention it had drawn.
“Lewis is fielding calls nationally,” he said, referring to Lewis Wheaton, the lone African American member of the council. “I see no good from a lot more dialogue on this, because the tenor and tone over the last two days had got pretty rough. … Out of respect to the entire community, I think we have got to move on.”
History
The cabin was originally built for sharecroppers in the 1890s. It became a restaurant in 1941 when Isoline Campbell MacKenna Howell, a member of Smyrna’s wealthy Campbell family (after which Campbell Middle School, Campbell High School and Campbell Road are named), decided she needed something to do, according to Mike Terry, a former chair of the Cobb Planning Commission and unofficial city historian.
It was named after Fanny Williams, the Campbell family’s longtime housekeeper and cook and an early advocate for civil rights. Williams spoke out against the Ku Klux Klan in Cobb County, led fundraising for the reconstruction of Atlanta’s Wheat Street Baptist Church and organized a group of African-American doctors and clergy to form the Cobb Cooperative in Marietta, the state’s first all-Black hospital.
The restaurant was, for a time, a runaway success, frequented by celebrities, Terry said. But it became infamous for glorifying the antebellum South and for its racist depiction of African Americans that Wheaton described in an interview before Thursday’s meeting as “incredibly graphic.”
“We uncovered a lot of the photos from that era and some other things,” Wheaton said. “It’s pretty visceral — I mean, you have young boys, young Black boys with boards around their necks, you have them dancing on tables, you have Black children singing songs about the resurrection of the Old South.”
The restaurant went out of business in 1992, something Terry attributes to mismanagement and stiff competition from more conveniently located restaurants that had copied its Old South aesthetic.
It was later purchased by the city and moved to its current location on Atlanta Road, beside the Smyrna History Museum. In recent years, it has served as the city’s welcome center and rental property. But it is in such dire shape it closed two years ago, Lindley said.
Next steps
Councilman Charles Welch said he would prefer the city restore the cabin, it being a rare example of 19th century architecture in Smyrna. But he could not justify the cost of doing so, which would be at least $400,000.
Welch, along with Lindley and Wheaton, were on a six-member taskforce charged with recommending to the City Council a course of action regarding the cabin. That taskforce voted unanimously earlier this week to recommend the city find someone who can move the cabin and, if they so choose, maintain it at their own expense. Failing that, it will be destroyed.
“This is not something that we went looking for — this came to us, because it has been in horrible repair for two years, it has been closed to the public for two years,” Lindley stressed. “There’s been a lot of commentary out there that this is some part of a movement. The movement found us.”
The city will open the cabin’s removal to bidders early next year, and keep it open through Feb. 1, 2022. If nobody offers to remove the cabin, the city will try to demolish it sometime that spring, Lindley said.
Fanny Williams
Meanwhile, the city will consider opportunities to honor Williams as a civil rights icon. Mayor Derek Norton suggested the city committee in charge of Smyrna’s Black Heritage celebration recommend ways to honor Williams.
After the council agreed to vote on the cabin’s removal at its Monday meeting, city spokeswoman Jennifer Bennett released a statement that read, in part:
“We wish to honor Fanny Williams and not the racist theme and myths of the former establishment and others like it, popular and profitable in post WWII Atlanta. Though sometimes viewed in more glowing terms by an almost exclusively white patronage with fond memories of ‘great food’ and a ‘family atmosphere,’ these establishments are symbols and sentiments of a time that does not represent or honor the dignity of all, and certainly does not represent our community. Fanny Williams’ image and person, by all verifiable historical accounts, was exploited in the social and marketing myths of the former establishment. We hope to help protect her memory from myth and exploitation by honoring her, not the memory of a restaurant.”
