Pressed for details about his stay aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship, east Cobber Bill Lemann said he had none.
“Think of mushrooms kept in the dark and fed manure,” Lemann, with his customary good humor, told the MDJ Tuesday afternoon. “We don’t know squat. About the only change in our routine over the past couple of days is we got some fresh towels this morning.”
Lemann, his wife Kathi and their two friends — all from east Cobb — have been in quarantine aboard the Grand Princess since March 4, when it was reported that someone who had been on the ship’s prior cruise had died from the novel coronavirus.
Lemann and his wife last spoke to the MDJ on Friday, when the Grand Princess was still sailing in circles some 55 miles off the San Francisco coast. The ship had been told by public health officials to stay away as officials awaited the results of tests that had been conducted on 45 of the ship’s 3,500 passengers.
Lemann was frustrated: When — “Or if!” — they would get off the boat or even leave their stateroom was still a mystery.
“I could deal with just about anything if I know how long I have to put up with it,” he said at the time.
Fast-forward to Tuesday, and the Lemanns are facing a situation not unlike the one they described last week.
Friday evening, officials reported that 21 people on the ship had tested positive; Monday, the ship docked in Oakland, California. Passengers are slowly disembarking, destined for their home countries or U.S. military bases, where they will remain in quarantine for the next two weeks.
The Lemanns now know where they’re headed — but not when. Thirty-four Georgians and other Southeast residents aboard the Grand Princess will spend their quarantine at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County, five miles from the Lemanns’ house just behind Sope Creek Elementary School in the Old Paper Mill subdivision.
“The only thing frustrating now is not knowing when,” Lemann said. “Even if we have to serve an additional 14 days’ quarantine at Dobbins, a great number of our Sunday school classmates are lined up to bring us care packages, assuming they’ll allow them to be brought in. We can have as much Chick-fil-A as we want!”
Pressed on this, Lemann said Chick-fil-A is not the thing he most misses right now. That would be “home.”
The couple and their friends have yet to be given baggage tags and don’t expect to leave the boat anytime soon.
Tuesday morning, county Chairman Mike Boyce said he expected those awaiting quarantine at Dobbins to arrive later that afternoon, something Lemann said was, “as the Brits put it, not bloody likely.”
Until then, they have to remain in their room.
“We have been in our stateroom since — I’ve lost track of time. Thursday of last week?” Lemann said.
Over the past couple of days, he and his wife have dug into some of the books they brought with them: “The Guardians” by John Grisham; “The Body: A Guide for Occupants” by Bill Bryson; and “An Army At Dawn: the War in North Africa” by Rick Atkinson.
They have been given masks by the ship’s crew. They put one on whenever they open the door to get their food.
“It might be somebody there (but) usually it’s just a tray of food sitting on the floor outside our door,” Lemann said. “But they want us to put the mask on any time there’s a knock on the door.”
Police boats have been patrolling the ship’s port side, likely “keeping other ships, curiosity seekers and local TV stations at bay,” said Lemann.
Despite the close quarters and monotony, the Lemanns have yet to develop cabin fever or lose their cool. No petty arguments, no complaining about things out of their control.
“We’re holding up very well,” Lemann said. “We’ve had 43 years of practice.”
“It’s easy when you have no choice,” Kathi added.
